World War II Drama 'Masters of the Air' Will Be Apple's First In-House Apple TV+ Series
The new show will follow the true story of the American bomber boys in World War II, based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller. It will be written by John Orloff, who worked on "Band of Brothers." Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks will also produce "Masters of the Air," reprising their producer roles from the previous shows.
Although Apple has announced numerous TV shows and films for Apple TV+, "Masters of the Air" will be the first piece of content produced and launched in-house from the new production studio. All the shows on Apple TV+ that have been previously announced were created in partnership with other studios, like "Amazing Stories," which was produced through Spielberg's Amblin Television.
Wow! This Apple–Amazon partnership has really taken off now!
Hahah whoops
When you think all the services, it’s very hard to find any good original content. Apple is clearly trying to build very strong catalogue of content from the begin and in long run that’s going to be their strong selling point.
