World War II Drama 'Masters of the Air' Will Be Apple's First In-House Apple TV+ Series

Friday October 11, 2019 9:04 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple has set up its own internal production studio called "Masters," run by the company's heads of worldwide video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. The studio's first project will be a follow-up series to HBO's "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific" called "Masters of the Air," set to launch exclusively on Apple TV+ (via Variety).


The new show will follow the true story of the American bomber boys in World War II, based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller. It will be written by John Orloff, who worked on "Band of Brothers." Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks will also produce "Masters of the Air," reprising their producer roles from the previous shows.

Although Apple has announced numerous TV shows and films for ‌Apple TV‌+, "Masters of the Air" will be the first piece of content produced and launched in-house from the new production studio. All the shows on ‌Apple TV‌+ that have been previously announced were created in partnership with other studios, like "Amazing Stories," which was produced through Spielberg's Amblin Television.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide
John Connor
45 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Please. Stop showing "The Morning Show" for everything to do with Apple TV+.
jonblatho
42 minutes ago at 09:10 am


All the shows on Apple TV+ that have been previously announced were created in partnership with other studios, like "Amazon Stories," which was produced through Spielberg's Amblin Television.

Wow! This Apple–Amazon partnership has really taken off now!
earthTOmitchel
34 minutes ago at 09:18 am


Wow! This Apple–Amazon partnership has really taken off now!

Hahah whoops
Duel
35 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Apple TV+ is going to be very big. Apple have money to hire all the people they want. It’s just matter of time when Apple TV is most famous TV/movie service.

When you think all the services, it’s very hard to find any good original content. Apple is clearly trying to build very strong catalogue of content from the begin and in long run that’s going to be their strong selling point.
