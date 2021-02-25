Amazon today is offering the new M1 MacBook Pro for up to $100 off in both configurations, with a match of the lowest-ever price seen on the higher-end 512GB M1 MacBook Pro.

Starting with the 256GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro in Silver, you can get this model for $1,209.92, down from $1,299.00, and it's being shipped and sold by Expercom on Amazon.

This is just about $10 off from the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, and stock is running low on Amazon. Additionally, there's the same MacBook Pro in Space Gray for $1,219.00, and stock on this model is looking more stable.

Next, there's the 512GB 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00, and it's available at this price in both colors. This model of the MacBook Pro has been on sale more consistently than the lower-end model, and this discount remains the best price that we've ever tracked for the 512GB version.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains. You can also find more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.