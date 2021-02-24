Today Marks Steve Jobs' 66th Birthday as MacRumors Turns 21

Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs was born on February 24, 1955, and if he was still alive, today would mark his 66th birthday.



Jobs founded Apple alongside Steve Wozniak in 1976, producing the very first Apple computers, but he also served as CEO during a pivotal period and was largely responsible for the company's wild success with products like the iPhone and the iPod.

Under Jobs' leadership from 1997 until his 2011 death from cancer, Apple went from a company on the brink of failure to one of the biggest tech companies thanks to the launch of the 1998 iMac and the well known "Think different" ad campaign.



The 1998 ‌iMac‌ was followed by a slew of other successful products, including the ‌iPhone‌, iPod, and iPad along with the iTunes Store. Jobs also oversaw the opening of the first Apple retail locations in 2001, and he established a company culture that Apple still operates under today.

As Apple CEO Tim Cook has said multiple times in the past, Jobs' thinking, unwavering perfectionism, dedication to hard work, and lust for innovation are the "foundation of Apple."



Millions of lives have been touched by Apple devices, and there are few technology products on the market that have not been influenced by Apple and Steve Jobs in some way, even today. ‌Tim Cook‌ has since taken over for Steve Jobs, and has kept Jobs' legacy alive.

Apple fans around the world will celebrate Steve Jobs and his accomplishments today, and ‌Tim Cook‌ as always has tweeted in memory of Jobs' birthday.

Celebrating Steve on what would have been his 66th birthday. Especially in a year where so much kept us apart, technology brought us together in limitless ways. That’s a testament to Steve’s life and the legacy he left, which continue to inspire me every day. pic.twitter.com/4nluynVjFF — ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) February 24, 2021

MacRumors also happens to share a birthday with Steve Jobs, and as of today, the site is turning 21. MacRumors was founded on February 24, 2000 by Arnold Kim, and what started out as a side project has grown right alongside Apple into the number one Apple news site on the web.

We're grateful to all of our dedicated readers, passionate community members, and volunteers, and we look forward to bringing you Apple news and rumors for the next 21 years. 🥂