Today Marks Steve Jobs' 66th Birthday as MacRumors Turns 21

by

Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs was born on February 24, 1955, and if he was still alive, today would mark his 66th birthday.

Steve Jobs garage
Jobs founded Apple alongside Steve Wozniak in 1976, producing the very first Apple computers, but he also served as CEO during a pivotal period and was largely responsible for the company's wild success with products like the iPhone and the iPod.

Under Jobs' leadership from 1997 until his 2011 death from cancer, Apple went from a company on the brink of failure to one of the biggest tech companies thanks to the launch of the 1998 iMac and the well known "Think different" ad campaign.

ThinkDifferent
The 1998 ‌iMac‌ was followed by a slew of other successful products, including the ‌iPhone‌, iPod, and iPad along with the iTunes Store. Jobs also oversaw the opening of the first Apple retail locations in 2001, and he established a company culture that Apple still operates under today.

As Apple CEO Tim Cook has said multiple times in the past, Jobs' thinking, unwavering perfectionism, dedication to hard work, and lust for innovation are the "foundation of Apple."

steve jobs holding iphone 4
Millions of lives have been touched by Apple devices, and there are few technology products on the market that have not been influenced by Apple and Steve Jobs in some way, even today. ‌Tim Cook‌ has since taken over for Steve Jobs, and has kept Jobs' legacy alive.

Apple fans around the world will celebrate Steve Jobs and his accomplishments today, and ‌Tim Cook‌ as always has tweeted in memory of Jobs' birthday.

MacRumors also happens to share a birthday with Steve Jobs, and as of today, the site is turning 21. MacRumors was founded on February 24, 2000 by Arnold Kim, and what started out as a side project has grown right alongside Apple into the number one Apple news site on the web.

We're grateful to all of our dedicated readers, passionate community members, and volunteers, and we look forward to bringing you Apple news and rumors for the next 21 years. 🥂

Top Rated Comments

adamjackson Avatar
adamjackson
7 minutes ago at 06:24 am
While there aren't too many Macrumors these days, I'm still glad this site is around. They outlived every other early 2000s rumor site in editorial and community. The fact we have a 'Mac forum' not in Facebook or Reddit is fantastic. Us old-geezers still get to talk with other Mac users on an independently ran site.
Score: 2 Votes
WildSky Avatar
WildSky
16 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Happy 21st MacRumors, and here's to the next 21! ? Keep up the good work.
Score: 1 Votes
MozMan68 Avatar
MozMan68
11 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Happy Birthday MacRumors....at least we can now have a drink together...
Score: 1 Votes
