Epic Games Prevented From Expanding Apple Legal Battle to UK

by

Epic Games will not be able to expand its ongoing Fortnite fight with Apple in the UK after a judge said the case could not continue in London, reports Bloomberg.

fortnite apple logo 2
In January, ‌Epic Games‌ submitted a complaint to the United Kingdom's Competition Appeal Tribunal in an effort to get the Fortnite app back on the App Store in the UK. ‌Epic Games‌ argued that Apple's decision to remove Fortnite was unlawful, and tried to convince the Appeal Tribunal that it was acting on behalf of consumers and developers in the UK impacted by "Apple and Google's misuse of market power."

The judge ruled that ‌Epic Games‌' case against Apple Inc. was better decided in the United States, but ‌Epic Games‌ is allowed to sue Apple (UK) Limited, a European arm of the company, and Google.

‌Epic Games‌ in a statement said that it will reconsider pursuing a case against Apple in the UK after the U.S. case is finished. "We are unwavering in our commitment to stopping Apple and Google's anti-competitive practices and will continue to fight for fairer app distribution globally," reads the statement.

Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ will continue their legal fight in the United States, with the two companies set to face off in court in July 2021.

Top Rated Comments

GizmoDVD Avatar
GizmoDVD
37 minutes ago at 09:39 am



meanwhile apple doesn’t let you repair your own phone, doesn’t let you install any software you want, gives you no root access, disallows any kind of gaming competition like xCloud using stupid policies, dips their hand for 30% of profits in cases where they clearly do not deserve it


So don't buy an iPhone. I also can't make my PS5 make me a cup of coffee either but I'm not crying.

30% is standard and has been before iPhone was ever sold.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
itsmeaustend Avatar
itsmeaustend
43 minutes ago at 09:32 am
This is hilarious. Oh Epic.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
42 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Good on the judge for keeping it from turning into an epic circus.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GizmoDVD Avatar
GizmoDVD
28 minutes ago at 09:48 am

Oh really? How about xCloud? How about root access? How about right to repair? Are we just ignoring parts of posts that are hard to jam into our narratives?iPhone
You are complaining of stuff that is already well known and has been for over a decade.

Is Apple Arcade on Xbox? No, WHY NOT?!?!?

Root access? Repair? 30%? Stop. This has never been a thing for iPhone so either deal with it or go buy an Android and stop posting.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hot-gril Avatar
hot-gril
26 minutes ago at 09:50 am

Oh really? How about xCloud? How about root access? How about right to repair? Are we just ignoring parts of posts that are hard to jam into our narratives?
I'm not a nerd, so I don't need that stuff. Would have an Android phone if I did.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Captain Trips Avatar
Captain Trips
38 minutes ago at 09:38 am

Good on the judge for keeping it from turning into an epic circus.
I see what you did there. Keep up the good work! :cool:
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

