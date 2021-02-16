Hyper Introduces MagSafe-Compatible Charging Stand for iPhone 12 and AirPods

Accessory maker Hyper today announced the release of the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, a MagSafe-compatible mount for charging any iPhone 12 model and AirPods in a wireless charging case simultaneously.



While the mount is compatible with the MagSafe system, it is not an official MagSafe accessory, so iPhone 12 charging speeds are limited to up to 7.5W like other wireless Qi chargers. For faster wireless charging up to 15W, options include Apple's MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger, and Belkin's 3-in-1 Boost Charge Pro.

Hyper's mount features a stainless steel and aluminum design with adjustable iPhone viewing angles, an LED charging indicator, and a 20W USB-C input.

The mount is available starting today on Hyper's website and at select retailers for $59.99.