Hyper Introduces MagSafe-Compatible Charging Stand for iPhone 12 and AirPods

by

Accessory maker Hyper today announced the release of the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, a MagSafe-compatible mount for charging any iPhone 12 model and AirPods in a wireless charging case simultaneously.

hyper magsafe compatible iphone 12 charging stand
While the mount is compatible with the MagSafe system, it is not an official MagSafe accessory, so iPhone 12 charging speeds are limited to up to 7.5W like other wireless Qi chargers. For faster wireless charging up to 15W, options include Apple's MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger, and Belkin's 3-in-1 Boost Charge Pro.

Hyper's mount features a stainless steel and aluminum design with adjustable iPhone viewing angles, an LED charging indicator, and a 20W USB-C input.

The mount is available starting today on Hyper's website and at select retailers for $59.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner Hyper Shop. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tags: MagSafe Guide, Hyper, MagSafe Accessories Guide

Top Rated Comments

mazz0 Avatar
mazz0
56 minutes ago at 08:04 am
Do they also sell those rigid wires with the perfect 90º bend in them?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EmotionalSnow Avatar
EmotionalSnow
54 minutes ago at 08:06 am
404 Not Found.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
garlicbread24 Avatar
garlicbread24
45 minutes ago at 08:16 am
Who can tell me where I can find that leather mat
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
peneaux Avatar
peneaux
14 minutes ago at 08:46 am
If you're going to buy crap, buy directly from Aliexpress. At least you don't have to pay this outrageous price for something you can get for a fraction.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
50 minutes ago at 08:11 am
Yet another Mag-Safe accessory thats crippled in charging speeds.

How much is Apple charging to license this crap, or are they not licensing it at all?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AngerDanger Avatar
AngerDanger
36 minutes ago at 08:24 am


Do they also sell those rigid wires with the perfect 90º bend in them?

Imagine what it looked like before and after they got one good picture…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
