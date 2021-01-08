Belkin's 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Now Available for Purchase

Belkin's Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe, which is the first third-party MagSafe-compatible wireless charger, is available for purchase as of today.



Priced at $140, the Boost Charge Pro ‌MagSafe‌ features an upright ‌MagSafe‌ charger that can accommodate one of Apple's iPhone 12 models, an Apple Watch charging puck, and a flat platform that can be used to charge AirPods or another iPhone.

With its 40W power adapter, the Boost Charge Pro ‌MagSafe‌ can charge an ‌iPhone 12‌ at up to 15W, while the additional charging spot charges devices at 5W.

Belkin's Boost Charge Pro ‌MagSafe‌ is available in either black or white, and we shared a full review of the charger earlier this week. Belkin initially planned to release the charger in winter 2020, so it has been a bit delayed, but it is available as of today.

The Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with ‌MagSafe‌ can be purchased from the online Apple Store for $140.