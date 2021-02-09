iPhone 12 Mini Reportedly Accounted for Only 5% of Sales in First Half of January

The iPhone 12 mini, the smallest variant in the iPhone 12 lineup, reportedly accounted for only 5% of sales for the entire 2020 iPhone series in the first half of January in the United States, according to Counterpoint Research cited by Reuters.



Counterpoint Research indicates that handsets over 6 inches such as the ‌iPhone 12‌, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max outperformed smaller models such as the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ for the start of this year. The relatively low sales for the 12 mini is expected to be due to a trend in the overall market where consumers are veering away from smaller displays and opting for larger, more immersive smartphone sizes.

Reports of lackluster ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ sales began emerging in early January, and last week JP Morgan analyst William Yang stated in a note seen by AppleInsider that weak demand for the model could result in Apple cutting production entirely in the second quarter of 2021 to allow it to sell through its existing supplies.

Last month Apple reported its quarterly earnings for the first time following the launch of the ‌iPhone 12‌ in October. While Apple did not disclose specific sales figures for each of the models in the lineup, the company did report $65.60 billion in revenue for its ‌iPhone‌ business alone, a new quarterly record.