Skip to Content

iPhone 12 Mini Reportedly Accounted for Only 5% of Sales in First Half of January

by

The iPhone 12 mini, the smallest variant in the iPhone 12 lineup, reportedly accounted for only 5% of sales for the entire 2020 iPhone series in the first half of January in the United States, according to Counterpoint Research cited by Reuters.

iphone 12 mini front
Counterpoint Research indicates that handsets over 6 inches such as the ‌iPhone 12‌, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max outperformed smaller models such as the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ for the start of this year. The relatively low sales for the 12 mini is expected to be due to a trend in the overall market where consumers are veering away from smaller displays and opting for larger, more immersive smartphone sizes.

Reports of lackluster ‌iPhone 12 mini‌ sales began emerging in early January, and last week JP Morgan analyst William Yang stated in a note seen by AppleInsider that weak demand for the model could result in Apple cutting production entirely in the second quarter of 2021 to allow it to sell through its existing supplies.

Last month Apple reported its quarterly earnings for the first time following the launch of the ‌iPhone 12‌ in October. While Apple did not disclose specific sales figures for each of the models in the lineup, the company did report $65.60 billion in revenue for its ‌iPhone‌ business alone, a new quarterly record.

Related Roundup: iPhone 12
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

UltraInstinct Avatar
UltraInstinct
24 minutes ago at 09:07 am
It would be a huge shame if they cancel the mini line after one year.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FelineTech Avatar
FelineTech
23 minutes ago at 09:07 am
I love my iPhone12 mini. I guess I'm in the minority. I think if they had put a telephoto lens on it (instead of wide angle), it might have appealed to more people.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
trevorep Avatar
trevorep
21 minutes ago at 09:09 am
I absolutely love my mini. It's the phone I've been wanting Apple to make for SOOOO many years. Would make me super sad if they dropped it from the lineup in the future.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
21 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Apple needs to continue making smaller phones, but increase the thickness slightly so you can use a bit larger battery. :)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
senttoschool Avatar
senttoschool
16 minutes ago at 09:14 am
I think the pandemic has had a huge negative effect on the Mini's sales. The small size is most important when you're going out. When you're at home, you want a bigger screen to watch videos on the bed or couch.

I want an iPhone 12/13 Mini in the future when I can go out a lot more. For now, I will keep my XR because I'm staying home so much.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lupend88 Avatar
lupend88
21 minutes ago at 09:10 am
I have had the Plus/Max variant of the iPhone ever since they started making them. And for whatever reason I was so drawn to the Mini this year. I can say it has been my favorite iPhone ever, I really hope they don't cancel them! Such a joy to hold and it has really helped me cut my screen time down and not be so tied to my phone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

New MacBook Pro Expected to Copy Familiar iPhone Design

Thursday February 4, 2021 8:12 am PST by
Apple's upcoming 2021 MacBook Pro is expected to take design cues from the iPhone 12, according to well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. With the MacBook Pro being rumored to get a major overhaul this year, speculation about what, if any, design changes will come to the new machines has begun. In a recent note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained: In terms of casing design, the ...
Read Full Article
intel m1 slide 1

Intel Downplays Apple's M1 Chip With 'Carefully Crafted' Benchmarks

Saturday February 6, 2021 3:17 pm PST by
Nearly three months after the launch of Apple's rave-reviewed M1 Macs, Intel has fired back, but there are some asterisks involved. In a slideshow shared by PCWorld this week, Intel highlighted what PCWorld described as "carefully crafted" benchmarks in an attempt to prove that laptops with the latest 11th Generation Core processors are superior to those with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip. ...
Read Full Article514 comments
Flat 2021 MacBook Pro Mockup Feature 1

Buyer’s Guide: Don't Buy a MacBook Pro Now

Monday February 8, 2021 10:18 am PST by
New MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive later this year with some of the biggest improvements to the product line to date, including some surprising changes, so now is not the best time to buy a new MacBook Pro. With major upgrades expected to key features such as the chipset, display, Touch Bar, charging, ports, and design, customers eyeing a new MacBook Pro may be better off...
Read Full Article211 comments
mac mini developer transition kit photo feature

Apple Ups DTK Mac Mini Return Credit to $500 After Developer Complaints

Friday February 5, 2021 8:51 pm PST by
Prior to the release of the M1 Macs, Apple offered developers a $500 Developer Transition Kit (DTK) that included a Mac mini equipped with an A12Z Bionic chip first used in the iPad Pro, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. The DTKs were available on a temporary basis, and earlier this week, Apple said that it would soon begin asking developers to...
Read Full Article215 comments
2020 iMac Mockup Feature teal

iMac to Get a Whole New Look for Apple Silicon

Monday February 1, 2021 11:11 am PST by
Apple's long-awaited iMac with Apple Silicon is expected to arrive this year featuring a complete redesign, according to a range of reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the redesigned iMac models will feature significantly slimmed down bezels around the display. The large aluminum "chin" segment, below the display of current iMacs, will be removed entirely for a design that...
Read Full Article
iphone12magsafe

Medical Doctors Underline Potential Risk of iPhone 12 Interference With Pacemakers

Sunday February 7, 2021 4:11 am PST by
Apple's warning to keep the iPhone 12 away from cardiac devices due to electromagnetic interference was further underlined by U.S. cardiologists this week in a new report (via NBC25 News). Apple's iPhone 12 series includes an array of magnets that help align the phone on Apple's MagSafe charging accessory to maximize charging, and Apple already advises users with implanted pacemakers and...
Read Full Article148 comments
Top Stories 46 Feature

Top Stories: iOS 14.5 Beta, macOS 11.2 Released, VR Headset and Apple Car Rumors

Saturday February 6, 2021 6:00 am PST by
It was a big week for software this week, with Apple kicking off a new round of betas for its operating systems with plenty of tweaks and changes in iOS 14.5 and related updates. We also saw the public release of macOS 11.2, which trailed last week's release of iOS 14.4. In other news, we got some significant new rumors about Apple's VR headset project and the Apple Car, while over on our...
Read Full Article15 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature purple

Apple Pauses Electric Car Talks With Hyundai and Kia

Friday February 5, 2021 2:02 pm PST by
Multiple rumors over the course of the last week have suggested that Apple has been discussing Apple car manufacturing with Hyundai and Hyundai affiliate Kia, but those talks have paused recently, reports Bloomberg. Apple has also been discussing its Apple Car plans with other automobile manufacturers, so despite rumors suggesting Apple is considering a deal with Hyundai/Kia, Apple could...
Read Full Article270 comments
siri default music service ios 14 5 beta

Siri Setting in iOS 14.5 Beta Lets Users Select Default Music Streaming Service

Monday February 8, 2021 4:09 am PST by
Apple last week released beta versions of upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates to developers and public beta testers, and among a number of new features, Apple has added the ability to set a default music streaming service when using Siri to play songs. Image via Reddit user matejamm1 First spotted by Reddit users, the first time you ask Siri to play a song in iOS 14.5, you are given the ...
Read Full Article58 comments
Flurry Valentine Deal

Valentine's Day Deals: Save on AirPods, M1 MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and a Wide Variety of Apple Accessories

Friday February 5, 2021 7:03 am PST by
We're just over one week away from Valentine's Day, which falls on Sunday, February 14 this year. Similar to years past, many third-party Apple resellers and accessory companies have opened up notable discounts on Apple products and accessories to coincide with the holiday. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may...
Read Full Article7 comments

Guides

14
iOS 14.4 Features

iOS 14.4 is out now! Read about everything new in this release.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

fitness plus weekly series
Apple Fitness+ vs. Peloton

Apple Fitness+ and Peloton offer polished workout routines delivered by enthusiastic instructors and accompanied by motivating music playlists.

See more guides

Upcoming

AirPods Gen 3 Feature
AirPods 3
1st Half of 2021

Rumored design changes include shorter stems like current AirPods Pro, but without advanced features like active noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2
AirPods Pro 2
Spring 2021

Updated AirPods Pro could see some design changes like elimination of the stem.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

MacBook Pro
iPhone 13
Apple Glasses
See full product calendar