Waze App for iOS Gains Audible Streaming Integration

Google-owned mapping app Waze has been updated with support for Audible audiobook streaming, according to a press release on the Audible website.



The integration with Waze means drivers with an Audible membership can access its catalog of more than 600,000 Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and other audio programs.



"We are very excited to kick off 2021 by welcoming Audible into the Audio Player family," said Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze. "Audible is such a beloved brand with a huge catalogue of content and we're thrilled to be able to bring it straight to their drives. Our users have already driven over 100 billion kilometers while listening to content from streaming services on our Audio Player, and we can't wait to bring this experience to even more users thanks to our collaboration with Audible."

Audible members can listen on Waze by launching the Waze app and tapping the music note icon to select Audible as their audio player. Audible members will also receive next turn directions from Waze inside the Audible app.



"We're delighted to be able to offer our members around the world a new way to access Audible," said Derek Murphy, VP, Business Development at Audible. "Whether you're listening to the latest Audible Original or catching up on a recent best-seller, Audible on Waze allows you to seamlessly enjoy audio content that entertains, inspires and informs you."

Audible is the latest streaming service to integrate its audio experience into Waze by using the Waze Audio Kit. Other streaming services that feature as part of Waze's Audio Player Program include Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One, and TuneIn Radio.

