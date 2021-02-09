Google Fi Expanding VPN to iPhone Users Starting This Spring

Google today announced that it will be expanding Google Fi's built-in VPN service to the iPhone starting this spring, providing iOS users with another option to ensure that their connection is secure and private on a cellular or Wi-Fi network. Google also said the VPN is exiting beta for Android smartphone users.



With the VPN, users can stream, browse, and download on an encrypted, private connection, which is especially important for unsecured public Wi-Fi. VPNs also prevent websites from tracking a user's location by masking their IP address.

Google Fi, formerly Project Fi, is an MNVO or "virtual carrier" that piggybacks off the T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular networks in the United States, providing users with talk, text, and data plans with more flexible pricing options. Last year, Google Fi rolled out eSIM support for some iPhone users, allowing it to be used as a secondary line.