Google Fi Rolls Out eSIM support for Existing iOS Subscribers

Google Fi has begun rolling out eSIM support for current iPhone subscribers, which will let them use the dual-SIM technology that comes in certain models of Apple's smartphones.



In April, Google started allowing new users to sign up for Google Fi's mobile virtual network service using the eSIM integrated into iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and 2020 iPhone SE models.

Support for eSIM came with Monday's release of Google Fi version 2.5, which allows users with dual-SIM iPhones to free up the physical SIM slot in their handsets.

According to 9to5Google, the functionality has not fully rolled out yet , but several Redditors have managed to get it working by uninstalling then reinstalling the Fi app and signing in, after which they're asked if they want to switch to eSIM.

Users are then sent to an online setup URL where they can select Settings > Cellular > Add Cellular Plans on their ‌iPhone‌ to scan a QR code. Setting up data and MMS involve additional steps.

In addition to freeing up the physical SIM, the feature also promises to speed up the process of subscribing to Google Fi for future customers.

Google Fi is designed to provide a hassle-free cellular service with perks like international data coverage at an affordable price. See the Google Fi website for more details.