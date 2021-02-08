Apple TV+ Getting Family-Friendly Series Inspired by Dr. Jane Goodall

Apple TV+ today announced a straight-to-series order for "Jane," a new family-friendly live action/CGI blended series from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and the Jane Goodall Institute.



Apple says "Jane" follows Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl with an active imagination:

Through pretend play, Jane and her trusty teammates work to protect an endangered animal in each mission-driven episode because, according to her idol: "Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved."

"Jane" is created and executive produced by company partner J.J. Johnson, with the Jane Goodall Institute also serving as executive producers. It will be the second Apple TV+ series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining "Ghostwriter," which received a Daytime Emmy Award last year and is now in its second season.

A release date has yet to be announced for the series.