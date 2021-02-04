Skip to Content

Apple Seeds First Public Beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3

Apple today seeded the first public beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.3 update to its public beta testing group, with the new software coming two days after the beta was provided to developers.

First Look Big Sur Feature2
Public beta testers can download ‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ 11.2 from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 introduces more customization options for Safari, adding a way to rearrange the different sections on the Start Page like Favorites, Reading List, Siri Suggestions, Privacy Report, and more. Developers also have access for a new integration to develop features for the Start Page.

The update includes optimizations for using iOS apps on M1 Macs. When running iPhone and iPad apps on ‌M1‌ Macs, there's a Touch Alternatives preference pane that allows users to set keyboard commands for touch input alternatives, plus iPadOS apps launch with a larger window if the Mac's display allows it. Touch Alternatives can be enabled for ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ apps by clicking on the app's name in the menu bar and then selecting the Preferences option. Touch Alternatives let you customize taps, swipes, and drags.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 also adds support for the latest PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers for use with macOS games.

In the Reminders app, reminder lists can be sorted by Due Date, Creation Date, Priority, or Title, and there is an option to print lists by going to File > Print. Reminders can also be moved manually across lists with drag and drop, something that wasn't possible before.

Apple is adding a new "Made For You" library shortcut in Apple Music for finding personal mixes and Replay playlists, and the Listen Now section has been updated with support for highlighting live events.

In the Apple News app, there's a redesigned ‌Apple News‌+ tab with a dedicated "For You" section and a new Browse tab that makes it easier to browse through available content. The new For You section is designed to help ‌Apple News‌+ users find favorite magazines and newspapers much faster, plus it adds new tools for managing downloaded issues.

9to5Mac discovered that ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 includes an updated "Support" interface when accessing "About This Mac." The new design includes details on your warranty and it allows for starting a repair right from the Mac interface.

macos 11 3 warranty
The tab will work similarly to the AppleCare coverage menu in the iOS Settings app, which lets users request repairs, buy an ‌AppleCare‌ plan, and check their coverage. This updated support menu is not visible in the first beta of ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3, but it could come at a later date. There are also signs that Apple may be planning to bring a support app to the Mac.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.3 adds support for HomePod Stereo pairs, allowing a set of paired HomePods to be set as the default sound output option, with the two HomePods showing up as a single selectable speaker rather than separate as in prior versions of macOS.

