Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Billie Eilish Documentary

Apple today shared the trailer for "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," an upcoming Billie Eilish documentary that will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 26.

play

The documentary is described as the "true coming of age story" of the singer-songwriter and her rise to stardom. It offers an intimate look into her journey as a seventeen-year-old navigating life on the road, stage, and at home with her family while she writes, records, and releases her first album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"

Apple paid $25 million for the Billie Eilish documentary back in December 2019, with the film directed by R.J. Cutler.

Apple has released several music documentaries in the past, but and this is the second that will premiere on ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ instead of Apple Music. Apple last year released "Beastie Boys Story," a documentary on the Beastie Boys. Prior Apple documentaries like Taylor Swift's "The 1989 World Tour (Live)" and Ed Sheeran's "Songwriter" were both made available through ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ when they were released.