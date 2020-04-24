'Defending Jacob' and 'Beastie Boys Story' Now Available on Apple TV+

The first three episodes of Apple TV+'s latest series, "Defending Jacob," are available as of today in the ‌Apple TV‌ app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, ‌Apple TV‌, and select smart TVs.

The show, which is based on the William Landay novel of the same name, follows a district attorney investigating the murder of his son's classmate when his son becomes implicated in the crime.

"Defending Jacob" stars Chris Evans, known for his starring role in the "Captain America" films, and Michelle Dockery," known for "Downton Abbey." Jaeden Martell, known for "Knives Out" and "It Chapter Two" and J.K Simmons, known for "Oz" and "Counterpart," are also main characters.

"Defending Jacob" joins several other drama series on ‌Apple TV‌+, including crime dramas "Truth Be Told" and "Home Before Dark."

Along with "Defending Jacob," Apple today also released "Beastie Boys Story," a Spike Jonze documentary on the Beastie Boys.

The film has been described as a live documentary experience that follows the history, legacy, and personal story of the Beastie Boys. It is based on the "Beastie Boys Book," which was published in October 2018, and it features band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz discussing their long running friendship and rise to fame.

Apple originally planned to release "Beastie Boys Story" in theaters ahead of its ‌Apple TV‌+ debut, but with theaters shut down, the documentary is getting a straight to ‌Apple TV‌+ release.

"Beastie Boys Story," "Defending Jacob," and other ‌Apple TV‌+ shows and movies can be watched with an ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription, priced at $4.99 per month for up to six family members.

Apple is continuing to offer a promotion that provides a free year of ‌Apple TV‌+ to customers who purchase a new ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, or ‌Apple TV‌, and many people currently have free subscriptions to the service as Apple works to build out its content catalog.

Update: Apple has also released a new TV show for children called "Helpsters Help You," a spinoff of the original "Helpsters" show.