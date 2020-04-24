MacRumors
Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

With every new operating system update, there are complaints about battery life and rapid battery drain, and iOS 13 is no exception. Since iOS 13 was released, we've seen reports of issues with battery life, which have waxed and waned with various iOS 13 updates.

September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

Early 2020

Updated 13- or 14-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

'Defending Jacob' and 'Beastie Boys Story' Now Available on Apple TV+

Friday April 24, 2020 10:26 am PDT by Juli Clover

The first three episodes of Apple TV+'s latest series, "Defending Jacob," are available as of today in the ‌Apple TV‌ app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, ‌Apple TV‌, and select smart TVs.


The show, which is based on the William Landay novel of the same name, follows a district attorney investigating the murder of his son's classmate when his son becomes implicated in the crime.

"Defending Jacob" stars Chris Evans, known for his starring role in the "Captain America" films, and Michelle Dockery," known for "Downton Abbey." Jaeden Martell, known for "Knives Out" and "It Chapter Two" and J.K Simmons, known for "Oz" and "Counterpart," are also main characters.

"Defending Jacob" joins several other drama series on ‌Apple TV‌+, including crime dramas "Truth Be Told" and "Home Before Dark."

Along with "Defending Jacob," Apple today also released "Beastie Boys Story," a Spike Jonze documentary on the Beastie Boys.


The film has been described as a live documentary experience that follows the history, legacy, and personal story of the Beastie Boys. It is based on the "Beastie Boys Book," which was published in October 2018, and it features band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz discussing their long running friendship and rise to fame.

Apple originally planned to release "Beastie Boys Story" in theaters ahead of its ‌Apple TV‌+ debut, but with theaters shut down, the documentary is getting a straight to ‌Apple TV‌+ release.

"Beastie Boys Story," "Defending Jacob," and other ‌Apple TV‌+ shows and movies can be watched with an ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription, priced at $4.99 per month for up to six family members.

Apple is continuing to offer a promotion that provides a free year of ‌Apple TV‌+ to customers who purchase a new ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, Mac, or ‌Apple TV‌, and many people currently have free subscriptions to the service as Apple works to build out its content catalog.

Update: Apple has also released a new TV show for children called "Helpsters Help You," a spinoff of the original "Helpsters" show.

Avatar
triangletechie
1 hour ago at 10:42 am


Is anyone enjoying their ATV+ subscription?

Just got on the extended trial yesterday

I've been too busy streaming much better content from Netflix, HBO, and Amazon to even think about ATV+.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
D.T.
54 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Had a __blast__ watching the Beastie Boys doc, wife was wearing her old school BB shirt that's like 25+ years old :D
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Spishak
53 minutes ago at 10:52 am
I binged servant and i will wait for the entire of defending Jacob to be out to watch it. I may watch for all mankind soon.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
GeoStructural
47 minutes ago at 10:59 am


Is anyone enjoying their ATV+ subscription?

Just got on the extended trial yesterday

I haven't accessed it in months. I have the free 1 year trial and find no enticing shows that would make me renew it.

Surprisingly, I like The Morning Show, it is very entertaining. I hated See, like really hated it, I admit I only watched the first episode. I liked Servant as well, although a lot weaker than TMS, I stopped watching with intentions of giving it another go later if the quarantine continues.

So far I have been watching shows on Prime Video and Netflix, no matter how much hate they get it is undeniable that they offer better quality shows, more entertaining and a wider variety.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Professor Rucy
31 minutes ago at 11:14 am
When will Apple release “Becoming Interested?” You know, the story of Apple TV+?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
nicho
1 hour ago at 10:43 am
Just watched episode 1 of defending Jacob. It’s a decent show so far, in my opinion. Can’t wait to see how it plays out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV, and More Coming This Year

Wednesday April 22, 2020 5:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently took questions from followers on Periscope about Apple's product roadmap. Gurman's sources are usually very reliable, and the journalist is known for breaking Apple stories, so we took it as an opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near term. Unsurprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called...
Read Full Article103 comments

iPhone SE Plus Postponed Until Second Half of 2021

Tuesday April 21, 2020 9:57 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple may postpone a larger version of the new low-cost iPhone SE until the second half of 2021, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a previous note, Kuo said that Apple was working on an "iPhone SE Plus" set to be released in the first half of 2021, but now he believes Apple will "likely postpone" this new model until later in 2021. The current iPhone SE We predicted that Apple...
Read Full Article107 comments

Lower-Priced 23-Inch iMac and 11-Inch iPad Models Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Tuesday April 21, 2020 8:37 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to introduce a 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production set to begin in the third or fourth quarter, according to a China Times report spotted by Mac Otakara. Apple could likely achieve this display size by simply reducing the thickness of the bezels on the current 21.5-inch iMac. The report claims that the new iMac will be one of several lower-priced...
Read Full Article169 comments

Testing Apple's New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

Wednesday April 22, 2020 4:20 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple last week surprised us with the early launch of the new Magic Keyboard designed for the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models, and as of this week, orders are arriving to customers. We picked up one of the new Magic Keyboards for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and tested it out to see how it works and whether it's worth the $350 selling price. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article263 comments

Bloomberg: Apple's First ARM Mac to Launch by 2021 With 12-Core Processor

Thursday April 23, 2020 4:45 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
In line with a timeframe shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month, Bloomberg today reports that Apple is planning to release at least one Mac with its own custom-designed ARM-based processor by 2021. The report claims that Apple is developing three Mac processors based on the A14 chip in upcoming iPhone 12 models. At least one of these processors will apparently be much faster than the...
Read Full Article777 comments

DigiTimes: New AirPods to Feature AirPods Pro Design Without Noise Cancellation

Tuesday April 21, 2020 6:59 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to release new AirPods with the same design as the existing AirPods Pro but without active noise cancellation, allowing for a lower price point, according to supply chain sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. The paywalled report claims that Apple originally planned to unveil the new AirPods in May 2020, and while Apple has apparently not yet made any adjustments to...
Read Full Article74 comments

Screenshots Reveal Facebook iOS App Has Hidden Dark Mode

Wednesday April 22, 2020 1:53 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Facebook appears to be working on a dark mode for its flagship iOS app. WABetaInfo managed to enable the hidden setting, which is still under development and not yet available to public or beta users. 9to5Mac followed suit, and their screenshots suggest Facebook is aiming for a theme that's closer to greyscale than the true blacks used in Apple's dark mode for iOS 13. Facebook offers a...
Read Full Article46 comments

Apple Shares New 'Float' iPad Pro Video Highlighting Magic Keyboard

Monday April 20, 2020 12:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared a new ad called "Float," which highlights the new 2020 iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard. The video features a colorful hummingbird flying around an equally colorful iPad Pro display with Magic Keyboard attached. The hovering and floating of the hummingbird alludes to the fit of the Magic Keyboard, which "hovers" above the keyboard and stand using a magnetic attachment for...
Read Full Article74 comments

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article259 comments

iPhone SE Reviews: High-End Performance With Budget-Friendly Price

Wednesday April 22, 2020 6:03 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
First impressions and reviews of the new iPhone SE are now out, with many praising the device's flagship performance at a budget-friendly price. The second-generation iPhone SE has a similar design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but it takes a big leap forward in performance. Despite starting at just $399, the device is powered by the...
Read Full Article129 comments
