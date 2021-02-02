Apple Now Selling Refurbished iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max Models

Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, marking the first time that the 2019 iPhones have been available at a discounted price directly from Apple.



Savings on the iPhone 11 models ranges from $100 to $170, and for the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, the refurbished store is the only way to get one of these devices from Apple as they have since been discontinued.

Apple has limited stock available as the contents of the refurbished store fluctuate based on what people have sent in for repair. There's a single refurbished ‌iPhone 11‌ model with 128GB of storage priced at $549, which is a $100 savings.

There are several 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max variants with 64 to 256GB of storage. An entry-level 11 Pro Max with 64GB of storage is available for $849, which Apple says is a $150 discount.

Color availability is limited with Apple offering the ‌iPhone 11‌ in black, and the ‌iPhone 11‌ Pro and Pro Max only in space gray and midnight green, but color options and available capacities will change over time.

Refurbished ‌iPhone 11‌ models are SIM-free, carrier unlocked and can be used with any supported carrier.

All of Apple's refurbished iPhones include the same one-year warranty provided to a brand new iPhone, along with all manuals and accessories. Each refurbished device from Apple goes through a rigorous testing, repair, repackaging, and cleaning process, with Apple providing new outer shells and batteries.

Aside from the plain white box that a refurbished device is shipped in, it is virtually impossible to tell the difference between a refurbished ‌iPhone‌ and a new model. Standard one-year warranties can be extended with an AppleCare+ purchase, and there's also a standard 14-day return policy.