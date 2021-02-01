Apple Releases Chrome Browser Extension for iCloud Passwords on Windows
Apple has released an iCloud password extension for Google's Chrome browser on Windows that allows iCloud Keychain passwords to be used on PCs.
Called simply "iCloud Passwords," the extension allows users to access passwords in Google Chrome that have been generated in Apple's Safari browser. It also enables iCloud syncing of passwords generated in Chrome, making them available on Apple devices, too.
The feature was alluded to last week when Apple released a new version of iCloud for Windows 10, which included "Support for iCloud Passwords Chrome Extension," despite the extension being unavailable.
iCloud Passwords is available now in the Chrome Web Store for both Windows and Mac.
