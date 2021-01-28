Skip to Content

Apple Seeds Third Release Candidate Version of macOS Big Sur 11.2 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded a third RC version of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming a week after the second RC and more than two months after initial macOS Big Sur release.

macOS 11
Developers can download the updated ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ 11.2 release candidate using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 eliminates a feature that allowed Apple apps bypass third-party firewalls, security tools, and VPN apps. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11 included a ContentFilterExclusionList that let Apple's apps like the App Store, Maps, iCloud, and more to avoid firewall and VPN apps that users had installed. These apps were not able to filter or inspect traffic for some built-in Apple apps. That functionality has been removed in ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.

When ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 sees a release, Apple apps will be compatible with VPN apps and will no longer be able to bypass firewalls and other security tools.

According to Apple's release notes, the update also improves Bluetooth reliability and includes multiple bug fixes.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:
- External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter
- Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save
- iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the ‌iCloud Drive‌ Desktop & Documents Folders option
- System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password
- Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

The update addresses a bug that could cause external displays to show a black screen when connected to an ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ using an HDMI to DVI converter, and it fixes an issue that resulted in edits to Apple ProRaw photos in the ‌Photos‌ app not to save. It also includes fixes for ‌iCloud Drive‌, System Preferences, and more.

Update: There was speculation that today's update may address a sudo vulnerability that could allow a local user to gain root privileges on macOS, but it does not appear that the vulnerability has been addressed.

keepagoal Avatar
keepagoal
1 hour ago at 01:33 pm
So were the first two RCs essentially more beta versions? Why call them RCs?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DudiQ Avatar
DudiQ
52 minutes ago at 01:41 pm


So were the first two RCs essentially more beta versions? Why call them RCs?

It's a "candidate", which means it will be the final release if no more bugs are discovered. Beta adds features.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
az431 Avatar
az431
38 minutes ago at 01:55 pm


So were the first two RCs essentially more beta versions? Why call them RCs?

If Apple released without fixing the bugs in the first two you'd be complaining about that too.

FYI: A release candidate is a beta that will become the release if no critical issues are found.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Big Ron Avatar
Big Ron
1 hour ago at 01:33 pm
Public release can’t be that far away now
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mlrollin91 Avatar
Mlrollin91
56 minutes ago at 01:37 pm


So were the first two RCs essentially more beta versions? Why call them RCs?

My guess is during final testing something urgent was found, thus releasing another RC would be easier than a .x.1.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jaredwsmith Avatar
jaredwsmith
38 minutes ago at 01:55 pm


RC1, RC2... M1 Air...

try RC3 or wait a few days, hmmm

my experience has been good on this one

what's the build number of this one ?

20D64
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
