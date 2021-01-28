Apple Seeds Third Release Candidate Version of macOS Big Sur 11.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded a third RC version of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new update coming a week after the second RC and more than two months after initial macOS Big Sur release.



Developers can download the updated ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ 11.2 release candidate using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 eliminates a feature that allowed Apple apps bypass third-party firewalls, security tools, and VPN apps. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11 included a ContentFilterExclusionList that let Apple's apps like the App Store, Maps, iCloud, and more to avoid firewall and VPN apps that users had installed. These apps were not able to filter or inspect traffic for some built-in Apple apps. That functionality has been removed in ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.

When ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 sees a release, Apple apps will be compatible with VPN apps and will no longer be able to bypass firewalls and other security tools.

According to Apple's release notes, the update also improves Bluetooth reliability and includes multiple bug fixes.



‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

- External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

- Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

- iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the ‌iCloud Drive‌ Desktop & Documents Folders option

- System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

- Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

Update: There was speculation that today's update may address a sudo vulnerability that could allow a local user to gain root privileges on macOS, but it does not appear that the vulnerability has been addressed.