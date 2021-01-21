Skip to Content

Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of macOS Big Sur 11.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the RC version of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming a week after the second beta and two months after initial macOS Big Sur release.

macOS 11
Developers can download the ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ 11.2 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 beta 2 eliminates a feature that allowed Apple apps bypass third-party firewalls, security tools, and VPN apps. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11 included a ContentFilterExclusionList that let Apple's apps like the App Store, Maps, iCloud, and more to avoid firewall and VPN apps that users had installed. These apps were not able to filter or inspect traffic for some built-in Apple apps. That functionality has been removed in ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2.

When ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 sees a release, Apple apps will be compatible with VPN apps and will no longer be able to bypass firewalls and other security tools.

According to Apple's release notes, the update also improves Bluetooth reliability and includes multiple bug fixes.

‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:
- External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter
- Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save
- iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the ‌iCloud Drive‌ Desktop & Documents Folders option
- System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password
- Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

The update addresses a bug that could cause external displays to show a black screen when connected to an ‌M1‌ ‌Mac mini‌ using an HDMI to DVI converter, and it fixes an issue that resulted in edits to Apple ProRaw photos in the ‌Photos‌ app not to save. It also includes fixes for ‌iCloud Drive‌, System Preferences, and more.

KoolAid-Drink Avatar
KoolAid-Drink
12 minutes ago at 02:04 pm


Yeah, they changed it in the fall. It was always called Gold Master. I liked that more, but hey..

Agreed. However, "golden master" refers to when they distributed the OS on CDs and DVDs back in the day (master disc image). Usually back then, the GM was the final version. It was a vestigial nomenclature that was no longer relevant, given the possibility nowadays to update software more quickly. "Release candidate" makes sense because it implies that, as a candidate, it can be updated if needed to free itself of any showstopper bugs, while master implies it's final.

But yes, I do miss the GM nomenclature. It's reminiscent of a simpler time.
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
34 minutes ago at 01:41 pm
still not fixed the auto AirPods switching to macOS still doesn't work only to iPhone and iPad
kevinleecutler Avatar
kevinleecutler
33 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
release to the public surely within a week or two then.
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
32 minutes ago at 01:44 pm


release to the public surely within a week or two then.

I hope so. I am tired of experiencing Bluetooth cut out.
