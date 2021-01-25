Skip to Content

Verizon Launches $75 mmWave 5G Plan for Prepaid Customers

Verizon today unveiled a new unlimited plan designed to allow prepaid customers to access Verizon's fastest 5G network for $75 per month.

verizon 5g uw coverage map
As noted by The Verge, the plan is priced at $10 more than the standard unlimited prepaid plan and provides access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, which is the fastest available 5G that can be accessed in a limited number of cities. It also includes unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile Hotspot data.

Prior to now, access to the mmWave Ultra Wideband network was limited to Verizon postpaid customers on eligible unlimited plans, but all of Verizon's prepaid plans previously had access to the slower sub-6GHz 5G network that's not much faster than LTE.

Verizon's standard 5G nationwide connectivity is available in more than 2,700 cities, but the faster mmWave Ultra Wideband 5G is limited to select parts of 64 cities across the United States, so those who subscribe to the higher-priced prepaid plan may not find widespread availability of the faster 5G speeds.

All of Apple's iPhone 12 models in the United States are compatible with mmWave 5G networks such as Verizon's Ultra Wideband 5G.

Top Rated Comments

JPack Avatar
JPack
1 hour ago at 01:16 pm
Verizon needs to show on the map which individual street corner(s) have mmWave.

The Verge sums it up the best: Bear in mind also that the signal doesn’t penetrate walls, so don’t expect to pick it up in your living room.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BlendedFrog Avatar
BlendedFrog
1 hour ago at 01:16 pm
How about they solve for 5g in dual sim mode first?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
55 minutes ago at 01:35 pm
The $75 "Outdoor Sidewalks and Street Corners" plan.

Hooray!

:p
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
1 hour ago at 01:27 pm
I can't wrap my head around paying extra for 5G service. Unlike broadband Internet, wireless carriers cannot guarantee higher minimum bandwidth. Until 5G is far more widespread and significantly faster outside few small mmWave covered exterior areas, the word is completely meaningless.

Unless 5G is bundled with some other benefits, such as higher deprioritized/hotspot data cap or streaming subscription service, it's not something I would pay extra for.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mi7chy Avatar
mi7chy
1 hour ago at 01:27 pm
Propagation is already poor with 5GHz WIFI so imagine 28GHz and 39GHz. Just a money grab for virtually non-existent service.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
57 minutes ago at 01:34 pm


What does "Unlimited" mean in this context? This question still needs to be asked every time the word is used.

It means you have unlimited data. And that data doesn't mean it will come at the speed you expect it to each time. Unlimited data does not mean unlimited speed and never has meant that.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
