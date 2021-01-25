Verizon Launches $75 mmWave 5G Plan for Prepaid Customers

Verizon today unveiled a new unlimited plan designed to allow prepaid customers to access Verizon's fastest 5G network for $75 per month.



As noted by The Verge, the plan is priced at $10 more than the standard unlimited prepaid plan and provides access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, which is the fastest available 5G that can be accessed in a limited number of cities. It also includes unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile Hotspot data.

Prior to now, access to the mmWave Ultra Wideband network was limited to Verizon postpaid customers on eligible unlimited plans, but all of Verizon's prepaid plans previously had access to the slower sub-6GHz 5G network that's not much faster than LTE.

Verizon's standard 5G nationwide connectivity is available in more than 2,700 cities, but the faster mmWave Ultra Wideband 5G is limited to select parts of 64 cities across the United States, so those who subscribe to the higher-priced prepaid plan may not find widespread availability of the faster 5G speeds.

All of Apple's iPhone 12 models in the United States are compatible with mmWave 5G networks such as Verizon's Ultra Wideband 5G.