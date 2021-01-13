Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Big Sur 11.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Big Sur 11.2 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming a month after the first beta and two months after the initial macOS Big Sur release.



Developers can download the ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌ 11.2 beta using the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center.

It's not yet clear what's included in ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2, and no new features were discovered in the first beta. It likely includes performance improvements, security updates, and fixes for bugs that weren't able to be addressed in the release version of ‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌.