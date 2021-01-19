Apple TV+ Show 'Ted Lasso' Nominated for Three Critics Choice Awards

Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" has been nominated for three Critics Choice Awards including best comedy series, best actor in a comedy series, and best supporting actress in a comedy series (via Deadline).



"Ted Lasso" follows an American college football coach as he is recruited to save a beleaguered English Premier League soccer team, despite having no experience in association football.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, who play Ted Lasso and Rebecca Welton, respectively, have been nominated for their roles in the show, which has been among the more popular ‌Apple TV+‌ series.

Sudeikis will be competing against Hank Azaria (Jim Brockmire) of "Brockmire," Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth) of "What We Do in the Shadows," Nicholas Hoult (Emperor Peter III) of "The Great," Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose) of "Schitt's Creek," and Ramy Youssef (playing himself) of "Ramy."

Waddingham will be competing against Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner) of "The Conners," Rita Moreno (Lydia Riera) of "One Day at a Time," Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose) of "Schitt's Creek," Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) of "Emily in Paris," and Jaime Pressly (Jill Kendall) of "Mom."

"Ted Lasso" will go up against "Better Things" (FX), "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max), "Mom" (CBS), "PEN15" (Hulu), "Ramy" (Hulu), "Schitt's Creek" (Pop), and "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX).

Overall, Netflix's "Ozark" and "The Crown" lead the pack with six nominations each, while HBO and HBO Max tallied 24 total nominations, coming in close behind Netflix. "Ted Lasso" is the only one of Apple's TV shows to receive Critics Choice award nominations. The winners of the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards will be announced on March 7.

"Ted Lasso" was renewed for a second season almost immediately after the first season launched, while a third season was also approved before the second season had even begun filming. Ted Lasso's second season is due to begin filming in London in January 2021, with a late 2021 or early 2022 premiere on ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌.