Apple Renews Jason Sudeikis Show 'Ted Lasso' for a Second Season

Apple has renewed new Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" for a second season less than a week after it premiered, reports Variety. Three episodes of the first season are available right now, with the fourth episode set to come out on Friday.

"Ted Lasso" is a comedy series that stars actor and Saturday Night Live alumnus Jason Sudeikis. Sudeikis originally played the Ted Lasso character for the 2013 NBC Sports English Premier League coverage.

The ‌Apple TV‌+ series revives the original Ted Lasso character, with Sudeikis playing a small-time college football coach from Kansas that's hired to coach a processional soccer team in England even though he has no experience coaching soccer.

Like the first season, the second season will include 10 episodes, and it is set to premiere next year. Apple has renewed many of the shows that have already been released for a second season, including "See," "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," and "For All Mankind."