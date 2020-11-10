Demand for Apple TV+ Shows Increasing With Second-Wave Series Like 'Defending Jacob' and 'Truth Be Told'

Demand for Apple TV+ programs is increasing as its shows become more popular in the United States, according to demand data from research company Parrot Analytics (via Business Insider).

‌Apple TV‌+ mostly underwhelmed audiences and critics in the months after its launch, and this has been supported by data based on social media, fan ratings, and piracy. However, new research by Parrot Analytics shows that the streaming service's "second wave" of original programs was much more popular with audiences than its launch titles, suggesting that it is gaining momentum after a lackluster start.

"Defending Jacob" was Apple's biggest original series so far based on viewership, desire, and engagement. The show was on average 29.5 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S. during its first 60 days on the platform. The second most in-demand ‌Apple TV‌+ show was "Truth Be Told," followed by M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant." None of the top three shows were part of ‌Apple TV‌+'s launch lineup.

Although comedy "Ted Lasso" only places ninth, Parrot Analytics noted that the show is quickly catching on with viewers, receiving positive word-of-mouth. While Defending Jacob was fast to attract an audience, demand for Ted Lasso has been slow but steady, eventually overtaking Defending Jacob.

Overall, the data suggests that ‌Apple TV‌+ is finding its feet as a streaming platform despite its slow start, with the demand for its original programs increasing over time.