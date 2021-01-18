Fitness+ Subscribers Now Have Nearly 300 Workouts to Choose From

Apple on Monday added over two dozen new video workout sessions to Fitness+, continuing a recent trend of building out the catalog of its fledgling subscription service on a weekly basis.



Fitness+ launched in December 14, 2020, and is designed to help Apple Watch owners keep fit through a series of guided workouts that are available across multiple workout categories. As you follow along with Fitness+ routines, the Apple Watch tracks your movement, workout length, calories burned, heart rate, and more, just like other workouts.

In the latest motivational introductory video, trainer Bakari introduces the new workouts like so:



Here at Fitness+ more than two dozen workouts just dropped, like Sam's 30-minute treadmill which challenges your endurance, whether you're walking or running. For a workout that needs no equipment at all, I teach 10-minute hit with four total body moves. Each move is inspired by different sports like basketball and soccer, which go perfectly with the song "No Hands" by Waka Flocka Flame. That's what's new at Fitness+ to help you close your rings. Let's go!

In all, Apple has added 26 new Fitness+ workouts covering all video categories, which include cycling, strength, yoga, HIIT, core, dance, treadmill, mindful cool down, and rowing. That takes the total number of workouts in the Fitness+ catalog to 293 so far.

Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, which breaks down to $6.67 per month. For that price, up to six family members total can use the Fitness+ service. Fitness+ is also included in the Apple One Premier bundle, which is priced at $29.99 per month and also offers ‌‌Apple Music‌‌, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB iCloud storage.