CES 2021: Scosche Debuts New Car Mounts Compatible With Apple's MagSafe Charger

Accessory maker Scosche today announced the launch of a new range of vehicle mounts that are designed to work with Apple's MagSafe Wireless Charger. These mounts are not standalone and have been created as mounting enclosures to allow the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger to be used in the car.



Scosche's range of mounts are able to securely hold and power the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger from Apple, as each one is equipped with a Scosche PowerVolt 20W USB-C Power Delivery Car adapter that Scosche says has enough power to enable the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger to charge an iPhone 12 model at 15W (12W for iPhone 12 mini).



There are several MagicMount MSC mount options that are available, including a Window/Dash mount, a Cup Holder mount, and a 4-in-1 kit that includes Swing-Arm Dash and Vent mounts and Lock-Nut Vent and Dash mounts. According to Scosche, the Window/Dash model is also ideal for in-home use.

The new MagSafe-compatible MagicMount options are launching in the spring.