Safari Allows Users to Enable Hidden 'Items' Tab in 'Find My' App Ahead of AirTags Launch

As seen in screenshots obtained by MacRumors in 2019, Apple's long-rumored AirTags items trackers are expected to be managed through the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Now, any user can get an early look at this tab.



MacRumors reader David Chu today alerted us that the hidden "Items" tab in the Find My app can be enabled on an iPhone or iPad by typing in the link findmy://items in Safari on devices running iOS 14.3 or iPadOS 14.3 or later. After entering the URL, a prompt appears that directs users to the hidden tab in the Find My app.

Users can also enter the URL in Safari on macOS 11.1 and view the hidden "Items" text in the Find My app on a Mac.



While the URL is more convenient and works for anyone, registered Apple developers can also enable the "Items" tab on an iPhone under Settings > Developer > Display Items Tab. This toggle appears on iOS 14.3 and later.

Similar to Tile, AirTags are expected to help users keep track of their personal belongings, such as their keys, wallets, and backpacks, with users receiving a push notification on their Apple devices when they are separated from a tagged item. AirTags are expected to support Ultra Wideband for improved location accuracy, with helpful augmented reality functionality through the Find My app for locating misplaced items.

At WWDC 2020, Apple announced that the Find My app will also support finding third-party products and accessories, and the hidden "Items" tab is expected to be used for this too. Earlier this week, Belkin unveiled new Soundform wireless earphones with Find My compatibility that are set to launch in March or April.

Typing findmy://items into Safari will take you to this hidden UI in Find My! pic.twitter.com/CakKBGEuNh — David Chu (@davidvanchu) January 13, 2021