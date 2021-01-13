Skip to Content

Safari Allows Users to Enable Hidden 'Items' Tab in 'Find My' App Ahead of AirTags Launch

by

As seen in screenshots obtained by MacRumors in 2019, Apple's long-rumored AirTags items trackers are expected to be managed through the Find My app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Now, any user can get an early look at this tab.

find my app safari post
MacRumors reader David Chu today alerted us that the hidden "Items" tab in the Find My app can be enabled on an iPhone or iPad by typing in the link findmy://items in Safari on devices running iOS 14.3 or iPadOS 14.3 or later. After entering the URL, a prompt appears that directs users to the hidden tab in the Find My app.

Users can also enter the URL in Safari on macOS 11.1 and view the hidden "Items" text in the Find My app on a Mac.

find my items mac
While the URL is more convenient and works for anyone, registered Apple developers can also enable the "Items" tab on an iPhone under Settings > Developer > Display Items Tab. This toggle appears on iOS 14.3 and later.

Similar to Tile, AirTags are expected to help users keep track of their personal belongings, such as their keys, wallets, and backpacks, with users receiving a push notification on their Apple devices when they are separated from a tagged item. AirTags are expected to support Ultra Wideband for improved location accuracy, with helpful augmented reality functionality through the Find My app for locating misplaced items.

At WWDC 2020, Apple announced that the Find My app will also support finding third-party products and accessories, and the hidden "Items" tab is expected to be used for this too. Earlier this week, Belkin unveiled new Soundform wireless earphones with Find My compatibility that are set to launch in March or April.


Apple accidentally referenced AirTags in a YouTube video last April, so we know this accessory is the real deal, but an exact release date still remains up in the air. Apple typically holds its first event of a year in March, but with in-person events not being hosted any time soon, a virtual event or press release is possible at any time.

Tags: Find My Guide, AirTags Guide

Top Rated Comments

BeefCake 15 Avatar
BeefCake 15
5 hours ago at 05:47 am
Every time I see a find like this, I picture a software engineer getting yelled at :)
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Solver Avatar
Solver
4 hours ago at 06:47 am
I want to take one of these airtags and tape it to my Apple TV remote.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
omglolbbq Avatar
omglolbbq
5 hours ago at 05:50 am


Every time I see a find like this, I picture a software engineer getting yelled at :)

Yep. Not something you’d accidentally type as a URL! Good find!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
famanoran Avatar
famanoran
5 hours ago at 05:51 am
Big Sur 11.1 too.

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
5 hours ago at 05:52 am
Works for me, but there isn’t an “Items” tab. It’s under the “Me” tab.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
19callum93 Avatar
19callum93
4 hours ago at 06:06 am
AirTags: The worst kept secret ??
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

dell ultrasharp 40 5k2k

CES 2021: Dell Introduces 40-Inch 5K2K Ultrawide Monitor With Thunderbolt 3 Connectivity for Macs

Sunday January 10, 2021 9:21 am PST by
Dell this week unveiled a series of new monitors, and there is one in particular that stands out for Mac users: the UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor. A recipient of a CES 2021 Innovation Award, the UltraSharp 40 or "U4021QW" is the world's first 40-inch ultrawide curved monitor with a 5120×2160 resolution, also known as 5K2K or WUHD. This is not a true 5K resolution and instead works out...
Read Full Article161 comments
AirPods Pro

New AirPods Pro and iPhone SE Rumored to Launch in April 2021

Saturday January 9, 2021 1:03 pm PST by
After sharing potential details about upcoming iPad mini, iPad, iPad Pro, and iPhone 13 models earlier this week, Japanese blog Mac Otakara now claims that Apple plans to release both second-generation AirPods Pro and a third-generation iPhone SE in April 2021, with the information once again coming from Chinese supplier sources. The report claims that the new AirPods Pro will come with a...
Read Full Article161 comments
Apple and Hyundai feature

Apple and Hyundai to Sign Apple Car Deal by March With Production Beginning in 2024

Sunday January 10, 2021 11:22 am PST by
Apple and Hyundai will reach a partnership agreement for the upcoming Apple Car by March, according to a new report shared by Reuters, citing Korea IT News. Before being revised, the Korea IT News report said that the companies may either manufacture the electric vehicles at a Georgia factory owned by Kia Motors, a Hyundai Motor Group affiliate, or invest in a new facility in the United...
Read Full Article293 comments
ipad pro 2021 mysmartprice cad

Allegedly Leaked 2021 iPad Pro CAD Images Suggest Few Design Changes

Tuesday January 12, 2021 3:38 am PST by
Tech blogs 91mobile and MySmartPrice on Tuesday posted a series of allegedly leaked factory CAD images of Apple's upcoming fifth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro. Rumors suggest Apple plans to announce two new iPad Pro models in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, and today's images offer perhaps the clearest indication yet that Apple's next-generation iPad Pros will have minimal, if any,...
Read Full Article115 comments
cook cbs this morning

CBS This Morning: Apple to Make 'Big Announcement' Tomorrow Morning

Tuesday January 12, 2021 8:46 am PST by
CBS This Morning today shared a short clip of an upcoming interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook in which addressing last week's events at the U.S. Capitol, with Cook saying "it's key that people be held accountable for it." Following the clip, Gayle King of CBS noted that the interview with Cook was not specifically arranged to address the current controversy over Parler and other repercussions, ...
Read Full Article
lg ultrafine oled

CES 2021: LG Unveils First OLED UltraFine Monitor and 39.7" UltraWide 5K2K Monitor

Monday January 11, 2021 7:57 am PST by
LG has today announced the UltraFine Display OLED Pro with HDR individual pixel dimming, a 31.5-inch display, and over 8 million pixels, as well a new 39.7-inch UltraWide 5K2K monitor. The newest addition to LG's popular series of high-end UltraFine monitors features an OLED display that covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color space. The display...
Read Full Article80 comments
kensington studiodock

CES 2021: Kensington's New StudioDock Combines iPad Pro Docking Station With iPhone and AirPods Chargers

Monday January 11, 2021 7:19 am PST by
As part of the all-digital CES 2021, accessory maker Kensington today unveiled the StudioDock, an iPad Pro docking station that also includes built-in iPhone and AirPods wireless charging and an optional Apple Watch charger. A recipient of a CES 2021 Innovation Award, the StudioDock greatly expands an iPad Pro's connectivity options with three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port,...
Read Full Article39 comments
maxresdefault

20 Useful Tips for New Apple Watch Owners

Friday January 8, 2021 1:20 pm PST by
If you recently got an Apple Watch or know someone who did, there are a lot of useful hidden little tips and tricks to take advantage of. We've rounded up 20 helpful tips that new Apple Watch owners should be aware of, and there may even be some tips and tricks seasoned Apple Watch owners don't know. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Rearrange Apps - In the...
Read Full Article26 comments
anker magnetic wireless pad

CES 2021: Anker Unveils New Magnetic Series Accessories, PowerWave Stand and More

Monday January 11, 2021 10:05 am PST by
Popular accessory maker Anker today unveiled a whole range of new products that will be coming out over the course of the next few months. There are a range of magnetic cases for the iPhone 12 that will work with MagSafe and non-MagSafe magnetic accessories, with the cases offering simple but protective designs. Anker's iPhone cases will come out in mid-January with prices ranging from...
Read Full Article31 comments
signal speak freely

Encrypted Messaging App Signal Sees Surge in Popularity Following WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update

Friday January 8, 2021 3:27 am PST by
Encrypted messaging app Signal faced big delays in verifying the phone numbers of new accounts on Thursday because of a sudden surge in people trying to join the platform. In messages posted from its official Twitter account, the non-profit Signal Foundation said verification codes were delayed across several cellular networks, and that it was working through the backlog as quickly as it...
Read Full Article83 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar