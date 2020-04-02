AirTags Referenced in New Apple Support Video

Apple has accidentally referenced its widely rumored AirTags item tracking tags in a video that it uploaded to its Apple Support channel on YouTube today. The video was first spotted by the blog Appleosophy and has quickly been removed.

AirTags were mentioned in Settings > Apple ID > Find My > Find My iPhone under Enable Offline Finding, with fine print that reads "offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular."



AirTags will compete with Tile, helping users keep track of their personal belongings, such as their keys, wallets, and backpacks.

MacRumors uncovered evidence of AirTags within iOS 13 code last year. The tags will be closely integrated with the new Find My app, which will be getting an "Items" tab. Users will receive a notification when they are separated from a tagged item, and if necessary, they can set an AirTag to start making sounds to help locate the lost item.

MacRumors shared exclusive screenshots of the under-development "Items" tab in the Find My app last year:



More details to follow…