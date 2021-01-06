Microsoft Edge History and Tab Sync Features Start Rolling Out

Microsoft has started rolling out history and tab syncing features for its Edge browser, almost a year after the app's official release on Mac and Windows.



The new features enable users to sync all the web pages they've visited to every device on which they're signed into Edge, whether that's Mac, iOS, Windows, or Android.

The toggles for the two features in Settings -> Profiles -> Sync were previously greyed out, but users in the United Kingdom are starting to see them become accessible.

According to The Verge, the U.K. is one of the first markets to get the history and tab sync features, which will eventually come to more countries as the rollout expands.

Despite the lack of many sync features since its release, Microsoft Edge has won over many users with its frequent feature updates and tight integration of Microsoft's design language with the design language of macOS.

Microsoft has already updated Edge with native support for Apple Silicon, bringing optimized performance to Macs with the M1 chip.