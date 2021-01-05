Skip to Content

Apple Reportedly Moving Into 'Second Phase' of AR Glasses Development

by

Apple is about to enter the "second phase of development" of an augmented reality glasses prototype, according to a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes story seen by MacRumors. The full report should be released by tomorrow with further details.

arglassesyay
In June 2020, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is developing both an AR/VR headset and AR-only glasses. Gurman said prototypes of Apple's headset resemble a smaller version of Facebook's Oculus Quest, while the glasses would be sleeker and lightweight. In an internal meeting, Apple reportedly said the headset may be announced in 2021 and released in 2022, while the glasses are expected in 2023 at the earliest.

Gurman claimed that Apple's glasses would overlay information such as text messages and maps in front of the wearer's eyes, and he also said that users will be able to control the glasses with Siri. His report added that Apple is planning an App Store for its AR/VR headset, but he did not indicate whether the storefront will extend to the glasses.

Earlier this week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple suppliers are gearing up for an unspecified augmented reality device in 2021. Kuo also expects Apple's long-awaited AirTags item trackers, new AirPods, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon, and an iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display to be introduced throughout the year.

We'll update this post if necessary once the full DigiTimes report is released.

Top Rated Comments

AlexESP Avatar
AlexESP
1 hour ago at 07:19 am


Not sure why they’re going after a market that hasn’t shown any interest from the general public. Tim Cook has always had a soft spot for AR, but it’s never going to be more than a niche product.

The potential is clear, if “no one” has shown any interest it’s because nothing with AR has been useful so far. But I’m pretty sure it will be bigger than the Watch, and maybe the iPad, it’s a totally new category, and Apple is very good at that.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lounge vibes 05 Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
1 hour ago at 07:13 am


It’s gonna be so interesting how they get past the privacy issues that the ill fated Google glass suffered from. How do people know if they’re being recorded while walking down the street next to someone with these? Maybe all processing will be done on-device so nothing gets sent to Apple?

LiDAR cannot take pictures
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
1 hour ago at 07:16 am
2020’s: from “prone over phones” to “gesticulating in the air”... orthopedics will rejoice. And, Italians.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
insomniac86 Avatar
insomniac86
54 minutes ago at 07:37 am


I’m sure it will include LiDAR, but that can’t be the only technology. Else how would it know to overlay images into the real world in exactly the right spots? LiDAR works in tandem with the camera.

It doesn't have to be used in tandem with an optical camera. There's a stack of LiDAR scanner tech out there that have no optical cameras, yet scan an entire landscape and create a detailed enough 3D model.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Sam Squanch Avatar
Sam Squanch
52 minutes ago at 07:38 am


So what's the point of this early, clunkier device? I can't see anyone walking down the street with an Occulus Quest strapped to their head. Is this going to be like a dev kit for the real thing down the road?

It's two different products, the "Occulus Rift" type will compete with current VR headsets that are made for in-home/business use. Whereas, from my understanding, the glasses will be for walking the streets etc as well as being stylish and look as close to "just a pair of glasses" as possible.

So, no... no one will be walking around with a big bulky thing attached to their face.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jay42 Avatar
Jay42
18 minutes ago at 08:12 am


When it gets to retail and we have spec and ability facts before us, I will take notice and see if such is practical for me.

Posted on MacRumors forums
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
