Apple TV+ Show 'Ted Lasso' Likely to End After Season 3

Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" is likely to end after three seasons, according to a new interview with one of the show's creators, Bill Lawrence (via ComicBook.com).

Ted Lasso has been among the more popular Apple TV+ shows, and it was renewed for a second season almost immediately after the first season launched. A third season was also approved before the second season has even begun filming.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and follows an American college football coach as he is recruited save a beleaguered English Premier League soccer team, despite having no experience in association football.

Bill Lawrence, one of the show's creators, has now said that Ted Lasso will likely not see a fourth season. During the podcast "Fake Doctors, Real Friends," Lawrence explained to hosts Zach Braff and Donald Faison that Ted Lasso does not suffer from the need to surpass the success of previous seasons as much as other popular shows, such as Disney+'s "The Mandalorian," because it has been designed to be finite:

I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show. So... super-fans know that [The Mandalorian is] connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows that they get an end to this story in the third season.

Ted Lasso is a three-season show... The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason's house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids.

Lawrence also implied that Sudeikis has family commitments that discourage prolonged periods of filming overseas, making a fourth season of the show very unlikely.

Ted Lasso's second season is due to begin filming in London in January 2021, with a late 2021 or early 2022 premiere on ‌Apple TV+‌.

Top Rated Comments

sailnavy Avatar
sailnavy
4 minutes ago at 08:42 am
NOOOOOOOOOOO!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breather Avatar
breather
3 minutes ago at 08:42 am
I adore this show and will take what I can get, happily.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
