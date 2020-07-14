Watch the Trailer for Apple TV+ Comedy Series 'Ted Lasso,' Debuts Next Month

Apple TV+ today released the official trailer for upcoming comedy series "Ted Lasso," which will be available to stream starting August 14.

In the series, Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Sudeikis was a longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member and is also known for his roles in films such as "We're the Millers" and "Horrible Bosses."