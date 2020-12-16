Facebook Says Apple's Upcoming Anti-Tracking Prompt is 'More About Profit Than Privacy' and Backs Epic Games vs. Apple

by

Facebook today in a blog post claimed that Apple's upcoming anti-tracking privacy-focused change in iOS 14 will have a "harmful impact on many small businesses that are struggling to stay afloat and on the free internet that we all rely on more than ever."

ios 14 tracking permission prompt
"We disagree with Apple's approach and solution, yet we have no choice but to show Apple's prompt," said Facebook. "If we don't, they will block Facebook from the App Store, which would only further harm the people and businesses that rely on our services. We cannot take this risk on behalf of the millions of businesses who use our platform to grow."

A refresher on the situation: Starting early next year, Apple will require apps to get opt-in permission from users to collect their random advertising identifier, which advertisers use to deliver personalized ads and track how effective their campaigns were. This will occur in the form of a prompt that shows up when users open apps on iOS 14.

In a list of grievances, Facebook said Apple's anti-tracking change is "about profit, not privacy," claiming that small businesses will be forced to turn to subscriptions and other in-app payments for revenue, in turn benefitting Apple's bottom line. Facebook also accuses Apple of setting a double standard, claiming that the iPhone maker's own personalized ad platform is not subject to the upcoming iOS 14 policy:

1. They're creating a policy — enforced via iOS 14's AppTrackingTransparency — that's about profit, not privacy. It will force businesses to turn to subscriptions and other in-app payments for revenue, meaning Apple will profit and many free services will have to start charging or exit the market.

2. They’re hurting small businesses and publishers who are already struggling in a pandemic. These changes will directly affect their ability to use their advertising budgets efficiently and effectively. Our studies show, without personalized ads powered by their own data, small businesses could see a cut of over 60% of website sales from ads. We don’t anticipate the proposed iOS 14 changes to cause a full loss of personalization but rather a move in that direction over the longer term.

3. They're not playing by their own rules. Apple's own personalized ad platform isn't subject to the new iOS 14 policy.

4. We disagree with Apple's approach, yet we have no choice but to issue their prompt. If we don’t, we’ll face retaliation from Apple, which could only further harm the businesses we want to support. We can’t take that risk.

Facebook tones down its language a bit further into the blog post, claiming that Apple's anti-tracking change is "more" about profit than privacy.

Facebook accuses Apple of making "far-reaching changes without input from the industry and the businesses most impacted" in an effort to push businesses and developers "into a business model that benefits the company's bottom line. "The truth is, these moves are part of Apple's strategy to expand their fees and services business," said Facebook.

"We believe Apple is behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of app developers and small businesses," said Facebook. "We continue to explore ways to address this concern."

As one course of action, Facebook is now showing its support for Fortnite maker Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit against Apple. Facebook said that it will be providing the court overseeing the case with information on how Apple's policies have adversely impacted Facebook and the people and businesses who rely on its platform.

In the meantime, Facebook has outlined steps that small businesses and other advertisers can take to prepare for Apple's anti-tracking change.

Tag: Facebook

Top Rated Comments

FaustsHausUK Avatar
FaustsHausUK
31 minutes ago at 08:30 am
Kindly: get bent, Facebook.
Score: 31 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thewhitehart Avatar
thewhitehart
30 minutes ago at 08:31 am
"If we don't, they will block Facebook from the App Store...”

One can only dream. Facebook is a disease.
Score: 26 Votes (Like | Disagree)
trevorep Avatar
trevorep
28 minutes ago at 08:33 am
I have a small business as a side job. When I post on Facebook from my business page Facebooks algorithms are setup so basically no one ever sees it, even if they have liked my page. They made this change a few years ago as a HUGE money grab. Don't even get me started on the way they treat small businesses on Instagram.
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
julesme Avatar
julesme
27 minutes ago at 08:33 am
The fact that Facebook is desperate to prevent users from opting out of targeted tracking tells you everything you need to know about their business model.

There's nothing wrong with Apple pursuing its profit motive. The key distinction is how Apple and Facebook generate profit. Only one of these companies generates 99% of its profit from advertising. The other is a hardware company.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redcaptrickster Avatar
redcaptrickster
31 minutes ago at 08:30 am
Something...something...glass houses...something...something...stones...
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
yurc Avatar
yurc
27 minutes ago at 08:34 am
Why is Suckerberg is so persistent ? Maybe he afraid no longer able to play his favorite tune?

Credits :

Nitrozac & Snaggy ('http://www.geekculture.com/joyoftech/joyarchives/1596.html')

Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

14

Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More

Monday December 14, 2020 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that come over a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.2, which brought new emojis, Intercom support, new wallpapers, and more. The iOS 14.3 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 14.3...
Read Full Article151 comments
iPhone 12 Pro Versus Alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus e1607833895216

Hands-On Video Compares Unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21+ With iPhone 12 Pro

Sunday December 13, 2020 5:42 am PST by
Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup is set to be released in 2021, and a new video shared on YouTube compares an alleged Samsung Galaxy S21+ with an iPhone 12 Pro. The back of the iPhone 12 Pro features precision-milled matte glass, while the back of the alleged Galaxy S21+ seems to be constructed from a plastic-like material. Additionally, the three distinct cameras of the Galaxy S21+...
Read Full Article167 comments
iphone 12 pro display video

iPhone 13 Pro Models Expected to Adopt LTPO Technology for 120Hz Display

Monday December 14, 2020 6:10 am PST by
Two out of four iPhone 13 models set to launch next year (presumably the Pro models) will use OLED displays with low-power LTPO technology, paving the way for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Korean website The Elec. The report claims that Samsung and LG will remain Apple's primary suppliers of OLED displays, which are expected to be used across the entire iPhone 13 lineup, with Chinese...
Read Full Article82 comments
airpods max customer photos

AirPods Max Customer Impressions: Premium Design and Competitive Sound Quality, Can Feel Heavy on Ears and Smart Case is Useless

Tuesday December 15, 2020 11:00 am PST by
Today is AirPods Max launch day in the United States and many other countries, and as orders begin arriving, first impressions of the headphones from customers are beginning to surface. We've already shared AirPods Max impressions from media outlets and YouTubers, and customer opinions provide additional perspective. AirPods Max photos shared by MacRumors forum member Boardiesboi MacRumors...
Read Full Article361 comments
ios14compactsiri

iOS 14.3 Lets Siri Replicate Sounds Like Lion Roaring

Monday December 14, 2020 3:17 pm PST by
Apple in iOS 14.3 quietly added a new Siri feature that's designed to allow the personal assistant to replicate all manner of sounds, from animals to alarms, musical instruments, and more. According to CNBC, you can ask Siri questions like "what does a humpback whale sound like?" or "what does a lion sound like?" to have Siri play the sound of a whale or a lion. Apple added hundreds of...
Read Full Article82 comments
apple fitness plus cnet

Apple Fitness+ Launches Today: Worthy Alternative to Peloton for Apple Watch Users

Monday December 14, 2020 6:55 am PST by
Apple's new Fitness+ workout service launches later today, and ahead of time, some media outlets and YouTube channels have shared their first impressions of the platform. We've gathered up some opinions and videos below. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana trying out Apple Fitness+ As a refresher, Fitness+ will provide users with access to a library of workout videos covering strength, yoga, dance,...
Read Full Article142 comments
jonyiveinterview

Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Jony Ive Reportedly Candidates for Ferrari CEO Position

Saturday December 12, 2020 7:27 pm PST by
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive are reportedly candidates to be Ferrari's next CEO, reports Reuters, citing Italian media. Former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri departed the company last week citing personal reasons, and potential successors have since emerged, among those reportedly being Maestri and Ive. Additionally, former Vodafone CEO...
Read Full Article192 comments
First Look Big Sur Feature2

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 With AirPods Max Support and Mac App Store Privacy Labels

Monday December 14, 2020 10:09 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.1, the first major update to the initial macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 operating system version that was released on November 12. macOS Big Sur 11.1 was released following four rounds of beta testing. The new ‌macOS Big Sur 11.1‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. There were no...
Read Full Article234 comments
Apple fitness plus feature

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.3 and Start Using Apple Fitness+ [Update: Out Now]

Monday December 14, 2020 7:37 am PST by
Update: iOS 14.3 and Apple Fitness+ are now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More Apple Launches Fitness+, Three-Month Free Trial Now Available for New Apple Watch Owners Apple Releases watchOS 7.2 With Fitness+, Cardio Fitness Notifications, and More Apple Releases tvOS 14.3 for...
Read Full Article61 comments
apple banner apps optimized for m1 chip

Apple Highlights Popular Apps Optimized for M1 Macs

Monday December 14, 2020 7:56 am PST by
Apple recently shared a list of popular apps optimized for Macs with the M1 chip that are available in the Mac App Store, such as Pixelmator Pro, Adobe Lightroom, Affinity Designer, Darkroom, Fantastical, BBEdit, Instapaper, and Twitter. "Macs with the new Apple M1 chip offer unprecedented performance, and developers can optimize their apps for the M1 to deliver game-changing speed and...
Read Full Article36 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar