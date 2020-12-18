Apple's A14 Outperforms New Snapdragon 888 Chip Coming in Future Android Phones

by

Qualcomm today shared benchmark results for the Snapdragon 888 SoC that will be used in flagship Android phones coming out in 2021, and it's not able to keep pace with the A14 chip in the iPhone 12 models, nor the A13 in the iPhone 11.

AnandTech compared Qualcomm's benchmarks to benchmarks of Apple's devices, with the iPhone winning out in Geekbench 5 and GFXBench tests.

qualcomm snapdragon benchmark 1
The Snapdragon 888 chip earned a single-core score of 1,135 and a multi-core score of 3,794, while the iPhone 12 Pro with A14 chip earned a single-core score of 1,603 and a multi-core score of 4,187.

In the GFXBench test, which measures GPU performance, Samsung scored an 86 (in frames per second), compared to the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌'s 102.24. Sustained performance is unknown as of yet and will depend on the chip's power consumption, but AnandTech believes the Snapdragon 888 could ultimately win out over the ‌iPhone‌ if power consumption is competitive.

qualcomm snapdragon benchmark 2

While the Snapdragon 888 doesn't look like it'll match the peak performance scores of the A13 or A14 SoCs used in Apple's iPhones, sustained performance will depend quite a bit on the power consumption of the chip. If this lands in at between 4 and 4.5W, then the majority of flagship Android phones in 2021 will likely be able to sustain this peak performance figure and allow Qualcomm to regain the mobile performance crown from Apple. Otherwise if the chip has to significantly throttle, then 888 will probably fall short of retaking the crown. But even if that's the case, for Android users it shouldn't matter too much: the generational leap over 2020 phones would still be immense, and by far one of the largest GPU performance leaps Qualcomm has been able to achieve to date.

The Snapdragon 888 chip isn't quite performing at the level of the A13 or A14 chips from Apple, but it is a significant improvement over prior-generation Snapdragon chips used in current flagship Android smartphones. CPU performance is up 25 percent and GPU performance is up 35 percent.

AnandTech says that as these benchmarks were provided by Qualcomm and not independently obtained, we have to trust that Qualcomm's numbers are accurate, but the site expects the figures to be "accurate and reproduced in commercial devices."

Tag: Qualcomm

Top Rated Comments

robinp Avatar
robinp
41 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Competition is good!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JGIGS Avatar
JGIGS
40 minutes ago at 11:20 am
Chips are becoming monsters these days. Imagine battery technology starts to take bigger leaps and take more advantage of the chip efficiencies. Week long batter life anyone?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haunebu Avatar
haunebu
38 minutes ago at 11:23 am
Pretty well known by now that Qualcomm designs for sustained performance, with lower power requirements, particularly with the Adreno GPU. Apple has always been better at quick performance bursts, which helps with things like app launches. But Qualcomm excels at sustained performance activities like gaming, with little or no throttling of the CPU+GPU.

Slightly different approaches, but both companies are top shelf in this category.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Freeangel1 Avatar
Freeangel1
18 minutes ago at 11:43 am
The import thing is..... it's Catching up! And that's awesome!
Because Apple is screwing up a lot lately and my latest Android phones are rock solid
I also don't like the direction of the Mac with ARM. So GO INTEL.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
42 minutes ago at 11:18 am
Breaking: Microsoft to buy Qualcomm so their ARM windows 64bit version can run at least half the speed of iOS!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
370zulu Avatar
370zulu
37 minutes ago at 11:24 am
I am curious what are the real-world benefits to the average iPhone user for a faster CPU? I am still using XS Max and really have not seen an advantage to upgrade in my case. That doesn't mean one exists and perhaps I am missing it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

