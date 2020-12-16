Deals: End-of-the-Year Sales Hit Apple's iPad Pro and iPad Air With Up to $150 Off

We're tracking a few iPad-related deals today, including offers on the new iPad Pro and iPad Air at Amazon. Due to their popularity and the close proximity to Christmas, unfortunately some of these tablets won't be in before December 25.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In these sales you'll find notable discounts like the 512GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro at $999.00, down from $1,099.00, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. You can also get savings on a few 12.9-inch devices, as well as the Rose Gold 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air.

You can also save on a few iPad accessories on Amazon this week, including an ongoing $30 discount on the Apple Pencil 2, which remains the best sale we've tracked to date. Otherwise, there are a few discounts on the Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.



For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.