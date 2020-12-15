Signal Private Messenger Rolls Out Encrypted Group Video Calls Feature

Encrypted messaging app Signal is rolling out support for encrypted group video calls with up to five participants in its latest update.



In a blog post announcing the update, Signal developer Randall-Signal explained:



Today, we're launching group calls in Signal with the latest versions of our apps. Group calls are free, private, and end-to-end encrypted — like everything else on Signal. Now when you open a group chat in Signal, you'll see a video call button at the top. When you start a call, the group will receive a notification letting them know a call has started. When you start or join a group call, Signal will display the participants in a grid view. You can also swipe up to switch to a view that automatically focuses the screen on who is speaking, and it will update in real time as the active speaker changes.

Group calls are only supported in new style Signal groups, so users won't see the call button in their legacy groups, but the developers say legacy Signal groups will start automatically updating to New Groups in the coming weeks.

Group calls are currently limited to 5 participants, but developers are working to let users have more participants in a group call soon.

