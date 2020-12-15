Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Future Apple Watch Could Gain Touch ID and Under-Display Camera

by

Apple is researching adding Touch ID and an under-display camera to the Apple Watch, according to two newly-published patent applications.

apple watch patent touch id 1

The first patent, granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, was spotted by Patently Apple and is titled "Electronic device having sealed button biometric sensing system."

In short, the filing explains how a ‌Touch ID‌ fingerprint scanner could be integrated into the Side Button of an Apple Watch and what practical purposes it could serve:

The processor may apply the biometric identification for any of several purposes; for example, user identification, device unlocking, and application authorization.

It is easy to see why Apple could add ‌Touch ID‌ to the Apple Watch. Currently, the Apple Watch is dependent on use of a passcode and does not promt for it again until the device is removed from the wrist. Biometric authentication would allow Apple to guarantee Apple Watch users a superior level of security when putting on the device or making an Apple Pay transaction.

apple watch patent touch id 2

The implementation is extremely similar to the Power Button-based Touch ID sensor introduced on the fourth-generation iPad Air, which has also proven that the technology has shrunk over time and Apple continues to be interested in it for commercial applications.

The second filing, spotted by AppleInsider, is titled "Electronic devices with two-stage displays." It outlines how a display can be layered to contain a camera and a flash which are only externally visible when needed.

apple watch patent under display camera 1

The two-stage display technology would also work for other devices such as the iPhone, thereby eliminating the notch, but interestingly, the patent focuses on the Apple Watch.

The technology works by layering a pixel array for displaying images and an outer layer with an array of light modulator cells that can become transparent or block out light. Some of these cells "may be placed into a transparent mode to form a window" to allow the camera to function.

When it is desired to capture images, control circuitry in the electronic device may temporarily place the shutter in a transparent mode to allow light from a flash and/or light being imaged by the camera to pass.

apple watch patent under display camera 2

This two-stage display solution has the added benefit of each layer being able to react differently. For example, one layer could be fast-reacting for video or animations, while another could be slower for displaying static images or text. This may also improve the Apple Watch's battery life.

Although the patents do not necessarily reveal Apple's immediate plans for the Apple Watch, they do offer an interesting insight into what the company is researching and developing. Adding ‌Touch ID‌ and a camera would certainly present a major upgrade from current Apple Watch models.

In an interview last week Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted that more sensors could be coming to the Apple Watch, potentially giving these patents more weight. Asked about the future of the product, Cook said Apple is still "in the early innings" with the device, noting that the company is testing "mind blowing" capabilities in its labs. "Think about the amount of sensors in your car," said Cook, adding "and arguably, your body is much more important than your car." It is yet to be seen if ‌Touch ID‌ and a camera will be added to the Apple Watch any time soon, but it is not difficult to imagine Apple implementing them at some point in the future.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 6
Tag: patent
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

Lemon Olive Avatar
Lemon Olive
3 minutes ago at 08:27 am
Huge step backward. You put the thing on and enter your passcode once and its authenticated as long as it remains on your wrist. At most you are asked to double click the side button to confirm some things, and we've seen from other a devices that adding bio auth doesn't necessarily replace that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeadingHeat Avatar
LeadingHeat
1 minute ago at 08:30 am


Huge step backward. You put the thing on and enter your passcode once and its authenticated as long as it remains on your wrist. At most you are asked to double click the side button to confirm some things, and we've seen from other a devices that adding bio auth doesn't necessarily replace that.

I was thinking the same thing. I hope they make this an optional layer of security. “Light” security being the passcode if it leaves the wrist, and Touch ID if you want “heavy” security
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

14

Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More

Monday December 14, 2020 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that come over a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.2, which brought new emojis, Intercom support, new wallpapers, and more. The iOS 14.3 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 14.3...
Read Full Article146 comments
iPhone 12 Pro Versus Alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus e1607833895216

Hands-On Video Compares Unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21+ With iPhone 12 Pro

Sunday December 13, 2020 5:42 am PST by
Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup is set to be released in 2021, and a new video shared on YouTube compares an alleged Samsung Galaxy S21+ with an iPhone 12 Pro. The back of the iPhone 12 Pro features precision-milled matte glass, while the back of the alleged Galaxy S21+ seems to be constructed from a plastic-like material. Additionally, the three distinct cameras of the Galaxy S21+...
Read Full Article166 comments
iphone 12 pro max camera comparison google samsung

Camera Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Thursday December 10, 2020 9:26 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max has the most advanced camera technology in the iPhone lineup, but how does it match up to flagship smartphones from other companies? In our latest YouTube video, we compared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the differences in camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The $1099...
Read Full Article126 comments
jonyiveinterview

Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Jony Ive Reportedly Candidates for Ferrari CEO Position

Saturday December 12, 2020 7:27 pm PST by
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive are reportedly candidates to be Ferrari's next CEO, reports Reuters, citing Italian media. Former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri departed the company last week citing personal reasons, and potential successors have since emerged, among those reportedly being Maestri and Ive. Additionally, former Vodafone CEO...
Read Full Article190 comments
Top Stories 39 Feature

Top Stories: AirPods Max Announced, Apple Fitness+ Launch, Future Apple Silicon Chips

Saturday December 12, 2020 6:00 am PST by
The Apple product launches just keep on coming, with Apple this week introducing AirPods Max, the premium over-ear headphones that were rumored over the past few months under the "AirPods Studio" name. We also learned this week that Apple's Fitness+ subscription service will be launching on Monday, December 14 alongside the release of iOS 14.3 and related operating system updates, while we ...
Read Full Article4 comments
apple fitness plus cnet

Apple Fitness+ Launches Today: Worthy Alternative to Peloton for Apple Watch Users

Monday December 14, 2020 6:55 am PST by
Apple's new Fitness+ workout service launches later today, and ahead of time, some media outlets and YouTube channels have shared their first impressions of the platform. We've gathered up some opinions and videos below. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana trying out Apple Fitness+ As a refresher, Fitness+ will provide users with access to a library of workout videos covering strength, yoga, dance,...
Read Full Article141 comments
iphone 12 pro video colors

Kuo: iPhone 13 Models Won't Face Mass Production Delays Like iPhone 12 Lineup

Saturday December 12, 2020 8:18 am PST by
While the iPhone 12 lineup launched later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today forecasted that mass production of so-called iPhone 13 models with a new A15 chip will revert back to Apple's usual timeframe. In a typical year, Apple begins mass production of iPhones in the early summer, but reports indicated that mass production of iPhone 12 models did not begin...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple fitness plus feature

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.3 and Start Using Apple Fitness+ [Update: Out Now]

Monday December 14, 2020 7:37 am PST by
Update: iOS 14.3 and Apple Fitness+ are now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More Apple Launches Fitness+, Three-Month Free Trial Now Available for New Apple Watch Owners Apple Releases watchOS 7.2 With Fitness+, Cardio Fitness Notifications, and More Apple Releases tvOS 14.3 for...
Read Full Article61 comments
iphone 12 pro display video

iPhone 13 Pro Models Expected to Adopt LTPO Technology for 120Hz Display

Monday December 14, 2020 6:10 am PST by
Two out of four iPhone 13 models set to launch next year (presumably the Pro models) will use OLED displays with low-power LTPO technology, paving the way for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Korean website The Elec. The report claims that Samsung and LG will remain Apple's primary suppliers of OLED displays, which are expected to be used across the entire iPhone 13 lineup, with Chinese...
Read Full Article78 comments
iphone 12 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last month in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are ...
Read Full Article