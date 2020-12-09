Guides

Tim Cook Teases the Future of Apple Watch: 'Think About the Amount of Sensors in Your Car'

by

Following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Fitness+, Apple CEO Tim Cook participated in a podcast interview with Outside magazine's Michael Roberts to discuss topics like health, fitness, and the environment.

apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1
Asked about the future of the Apple Watch, Cook said Apple is still "in the early innings" with the device, noting that the company is testing "mind blowing" capabilities in its labs, although not everything will see the light of day. "Think about the amount of sensors in your car," said Cook, adding "and arguably, your body is much more important than your car."

Apple has gradually expanded the health features available on the Watch over the years to include heart rate tracking, irregular heart rhythm notifications, the ECG app, blood oxygen measuring, fall detection, and more.

Cook spoke a lot about his love of nature, noting that his time in nature and offline is "like a palate cleanser for the mind," and referring to the outdoors as a "window to the world." Cook said Apple Park has conference rooms named after U.S. national parks, noting that he is "right around the corner from the Grand Canyon room."


Cook goes on to reiterate many of Apple's common talking points and company values. The full interview can be listened to through the embedded player above, and a transcript is also available on Outside magazine's website.

teknikal90
teknikal90
35 minutes ago at 07:10 am
Wanting to be offline and having that palate cleanser is why I switched from the Apple Watch to a mechanical watch.
beastforum
beastforum
35 minutes ago at 07:11 am
Has a love for nature yet is one of the biggest parts in making this world a technological cesspit. He’s deluded. At this rate, in 25yrs we will all be mixing with AI and slaves to the system. If he loves nature so much then leave Apple and encourage going back to the pre internet age. Ever since the internet has taken over, quality of life has gone down.
macdos
macdos
25 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Apple has turned into a bunch of hypochondrical octogenarians… constant monitoring your vitals is a disease in itself.
Taj Armstrong
Taj Armstrong
18 minutes ago at 07:27 am
You eventually reach a point of diminishing returns with monitoring everything all the time... we could do an MRI scan of every healthy person every day and find something “wrong” with them. But does that really lead to a healthier life? Or does it, rather, lead to more unnecessary medical procedures, more reliance on pharmaceuticals, more time spent in the hospital, more fear and worry?
macduke
macduke
21 minutes ago at 07:25 am


"and arguably, your body is much more important than your car."

Arguably? LOL.
G5isAlive
G5isAlive
31 minutes ago at 07:15 am
It's not clear the wrist will ever be a realistic placement for medical grade sensors, but I do applaud the sensors Apple does have and look forward to the future. My guess is at some point sensors will be implanted (not by Apple) and information relayed to a local device (watch, glasses, whatever).
