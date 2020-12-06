Guides

iOS 14.2 Reportedly Causing Severe Battery Drain

by

Users on the Apple Developer forums and Reddit are widely reporting that iOS 14.2 causes severe battery drain issues.

iOS14

Symptoms of the problem include rapid battery drain and longer charge times than usual. Some users are reporting that their devices are losing over 50 percent charge in less than 30 minutes, and seeing large drops of around five percent within minutes of normal use.

The issue seems to be software-related because multiple users are experiencing battery life sticking at a high percentage before dropping, as well as seeing a sudden gain in battery life after restarting their device.

The affected iPhones all appear to be slightly older, such as the iPhone XS, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and first-generation iPhone SE. The 2018 iPad Pro running iPadOS 14.2 also seems to be affected.

iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 arrived just two weeks after iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1, in the second major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating systems that were released in September. The update included new emojis, Intercom, AirPods Optimized Battery Charging, People Detection, and new wallpapers.

There are no new reports suggesting that the battery issue was fixed in iOS 14.2.1, which sought to address bugs with MMS messages, made for iPhone hearing devices, and a significant issue with screen responsiveness on the iPhone 12 mini.

The third developer and public betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 have already been released, so it is possible that Apple may fix the problem in that update. The third major update to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 brings support for Apple ProRAW, as well as refinements to Home, Health, and Weather.

Users with older devices may wish to hold off on updating to iOS 14.2 if they have not already done so, until the issue has been fixed by Apple.

BuCkDoG
BuCkDoG
9 hours ago at 11:25 am
I’m on 14.2.1 and have not had any issues personally. I’m on the 12 Pro Max.
Apple_Robert
Apple_Robert
8 hours ago at 12:29 pm


So if someone says they're not having an issue that makes their post immature? Seriously? You're lookin at this in a very shortsighted view. Firstly it doesn't do anyone any good (other than Apple haters) to hear only negative responses or from people who are only having problems. That puts out a false message saying that the issue is widespread when often it's not. It's important that people without issues post so others with issues can narrow down the problem. I could also be certain apps that are draining the battery, or a dozen more reasons but negative-only posts are not helpful.

You completely misread and misinterpreted his post. He didn’t say what you saw. You need to read his post again.
dannyyankou
dannyyankou
9 hours ago at 11:31 am
I’m wondering if it’s related to cold weather

What I mean is that it’s causing the battery readings to go crazy. All the way back to the iPhone 4s I’ve had this issue, it could be 20 degrees outside and the percentage would suddenly drop dramatically or the phone would turn off, and when I turn it back on it would jump back up.
EugW
EugW
8 hours ago at 11:36 am


I’m on 14.2.1 and have not had any issues personally. I’m on the 12 Pro Max.

Ditto. Same OS and same phone. Battery life is excellent.
thomamon
thomamon
9 hours ago at 11:29 am
I am glad you are finally reporting on this. There has been a thread on your forum about people with the 12 Max Pro experiencing the same thing. Leaving my phone on my dresser over night, in DND I am losing over 20% tonight!
coachgq
coachgq
9 hours ago at 11:25 am
Well good. Maybe this will get them to push 14.3 out sooner and I can use the fitness+ I’ve been paying for on Apple One finally.
iphone11colorswhitebg

Apple Launches iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program

Friday December 4, 2020 3:22 pm PST
Apple today launched a new display replacement program for iPhone 11 devices to address a problem that cases a "small percentage" of iPhone 11 displays to stop responding to touch. Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020, and if there are touch issues, the iPhone 11 models could have a problem with the display module. Those with iPhone 11...
matte black macbook pro colorware

Apple Researching a Matte Black Finish for MacBooks

Friday December 4, 2020 9:04 am PST
Apple has filed a patent application for an intense light-absorbant matte black finish for a range of products, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook (via Patently Apple). Image via ColorWare The patent application, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, is titled "Anodized Part Having a Matte Black Appearance," and outlines the characteristics of the finish and...
apple briefcase

AppleCare Memo Hints at Potential Hardware Announcement Next Tuesday

Thursday December 3, 2020 9:12 am PST
Following a busy fall season in which Apple hosted three events in as many months, the company may have one more product announcement in store this year. In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source, Apple informed service providers that it has AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8 at approximately 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Specifically, Apple ...
Top Stories 38 Feature

Top Stories: Redesigned MacBook Pro in 2021, MagSafe Duo Released, HomePod Mini vs. Competition

Saturday December 5, 2020 6:00 am PST
You'd think news and rumors would be settling down a bit as we get into December, but that certainly wasn't the case this week as we saw quite a bit of both. On the rumor front, the big one was a fresh report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterating that Apple is planning for two redesigned MacBook Pro models next year featuring Apple Silicon and Mini-LED displays, with Mini-LED trickling down the...
satechi magnetic charger

Satechi Debuts Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12 Models

Friday December 4, 2020 8:00 am PST
Satechi today announced a new USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable, which is a new wireless charging option for Apple's iPhone 12 models. Designed to work with the magnets built into the iPhone 12 lineup, the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable adheres to the back of an iPhone much like Apple's MagSafe charger. The Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable works attaches to an iPhone 12 with a...
wristcam design

$299 'Wristcam' Adds a Pair of Cameras to Your Apple Watch

Thursday December 3, 2020 9:32 am PST
The Apple Watch has never included a camera, likely due to battery life and space concerns. A new Apple Watch product aims to address that lack by introducing a wrist-worn camera that works with the Apple Watch. The Apple-certified Wristcam attaches to the Apple Watch in the form of a band that adds a rather large camera set to the top of the Apple Watch. It's quite thick and bulky, but can...
homepod mini amazon echo size

$99 Speaker Showdown: HomePod Mini vs. Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio

Wednesday December 2, 2020 3:12 pm PST
Apple recently released the HomePod mini, a new $99 version of the original HomePod that's smaller, cuter, and, most importantly, competitively priced. At $99, the HomePod mini can better compete with affordable smart speakers from companies like Google and Amazon. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The HomePod mini has been praised for its high-quality sound at its...
share new subscriptions family sharing

Apple Confirms Family Sharing for In-App Purchases and Subscriptions is Now Available

Friday December 4, 2020 10:21 am PST
Apple yesterday quietly expanded its Family Sharing App Store functionality, adding a new App Store toggle that allows family members to share in-app subscriptions with one another. Apple today confirmed that the functionality has now rolled out and that it's also applicable to in-app purchases. In an update for developers, Apple says that it's now possible for them to enable Family Sharing...
macintosh clear prototype 1

Images of Prototype Apple Macintosh With Clear Casing Shared Online

Sunday December 6, 2020 9:20 am PST
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has shared images of a prototype Macintosh Classic with a translucent casing. The final retail Macintosh Classic used an iconic beige plastic, so it is rare to see one with a clear casing. This allows it to show off many of the Macintosh's internal parts, such as its nine-inch CRT monitor. It also highlights just how much empty space there was within the...
