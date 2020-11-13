iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Users Complain of Missing SMS Text Messages and Message Notifications

Since the release of the new iPhone 12 models, many new iPhone owners have been running into problems with the Messages app. There are complaints from users who aren't seeing SMS messages from friends, are missing text messages in group chats, and who aren't getting notifications when text messages are incoming.



It's not clear if this is a problem that's related specifically to the ‌iPhone 12‌ models or if it's a wider issue with iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2, but the majority of complaints appear to be from ‌iPhone 12‌ owners.

Those who are experiencing missed SMS messages are simply not seeing some text messages that are sent from Android devices, as MacRumors reader FraXis describes:

But I just upgraded to an ‌iPhone 12‌ (coming from an iPhone 11 Max Pro), and I am in a group message with my kids. One of my kids is an Android user. Last night he came up to me and asked me why I didn't reply to his two text messages he sent to the group. I checked my ‌iPhone‌, and I didn't receive any text messages from him in the group chat. He then showed me his phone, and sure enough, he had sent them to the group.

Most of the people who are missing SMS messages are not seeing them in group chats, but there are reports of some standalone messages not getting delivered. From MacRumors reader TheElmnt:

I'm having the exact same problem. It seems I'm having issues in group threads only when it has android users. I've been so confused in our messages the last few days. None of our conversations make sense. My friends and I just tested with iMessage and it doesn't seem to have any problems with just Apple users. I reported the bug to Apple. I just noticed this after upgrading to an iPhone 12 Pro from iPhone XS. Running iOS 14.1 on Verizon. I deleted every single text message on my phone and rebooted, turned iMessage off and back on. Hoping this helps.

There are also separate complaints of Messages being received, but no notification showing up. This is a problem that even pre-dates the ‌iPhone 12‌ and iOS 14, as we've had earlier issues with it too. From MacRumors reader bmac4:



I am having the issue with just a single person and it's not SMS. Mine is iMessage. I was texting with my mom last night, and she updated to 14.2 on her XR in the process. Soon after, she stopped replying to my text. I sent her another one, and she said she never saw the text. Then I stopped receiving any alerts at all. I had to open the message app and check to see if a message was there. Sure enough the phone never alerted, and there was no badge, but there was a message. ‌iOS 14‌ is a total mess.

Some Verizon users have been able to solve their SMS messages by downloading the Verizon Message+ app, but it's not a complete fix for everyone and it doesn't work for all non-Verizon users. One reader also had success resetting network settings (Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings), but that has not worked for others. Toggling off 5G also does not seem to be a solution.

This is likely a problem that carriers need to address with updated firmware or that Apple needs to fix in an upcoming software update. It appears to be a problem in both iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2, and it's too soon yet to tell if iOS 14.3 is affected.

Are you having issues receiving some messages on ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro models? Let us know in the comments.