Guides
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides
Upcoming
HomePod mini
Order Now, Nov 16 Launch

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-orders now live, ships November 16.

MacBook Air
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

Apple M1 chip, up to 18-hour battery, and no fan.

MacBook Pro 13"
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

New models with Apple M1 chip and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Mac mini
Order Now, Nov 17 Launch

Apple M1 chip and a lower $699 starting price.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Users Complain of Missing SMS Text Messages and Message Notifications

by

Since the release of the new iPhone 12 models, many new iPhone owners have been running into problems with the Messages app. There are complaints from users who aren't seeing SMS messages from friends, are missing text messages in group chats, and who aren't getting notifications when text messages are incoming.


It's not clear if this is a problem that's related specifically to the ‌iPhone 12‌ models or if it's a wider issue with iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2, but the majority of complaints appear to be from ‌iPhone 12‌ owners.

Those who are experiencing missed SMS messages are simply not seeing some text messages that are sent from Android devices, as MacRumors reader FraXis describes:

But I just upgraded to an ‌iPhone 12‌ (coming from an iPhone 11 Max Pro), and I am in a group message with my kids. One of my kids is an Android user. Last night he came up to me and asked me why I didn't reply to his two text messages he sent to the group. I checked my ‌iPhone‌, and I didn't receive any text messages from him in the group chat. He then showed me his phone, and sure enough, he had sent them to the group.

Most of the people who are missing SMS messages are not seeing them in group chats, but there are reports of some standalone messages not getting delivered. From MacRumors reader TheElmnt:

I'm having the exact same problem. It seems I'm having issues in group threads only when it has android users. I've been so confused in our messages the last few days. None of our conversations make sense. My friends and I just tested with iMessage and it doesn't seem to have any problems with just Apple users. I reported the bug to Apple. I just noticed this after upgrading to an iPhone 12 Pro from iPhone XS. Running iOS 14.1 on Verizon. I deleted every single text message on my phone and rebooted, turned iMessage off and back on. Hoping this helps.

There are also separate complaints of Messages being received, but no notification showing up. This is a problem that even pre-dates the ‌iPhone 12‌ and iOS 14, as we've had earlier issues with it too. From MacRumors reader bmac4:

I am having the issue with just a single person and it's not SMS. Mine is iMessage. I was texting with my mom last night, and she updated to 14.2 on her XR in the process. Soon after, she stopped replying to my text. I sent her another one, and she said she never saw the text. Then I stopped receiving any alerts at all. I had to open the message app and check to see if a message was there. Sure enough the phone never alerted, and there was no badge, but there was a message. ‌iOS 14‌ is a total mess.

Some Verizon users have been able to solve their SMS messages by downloading the Verizon Message+ app, but it's not a complete fix for everyone and it doesn't work for all non-Verizon users. One reader also had success resetting network settings (Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings), but that has not worked for others. Toggling off 5G also does not seem to be a solution.

This is likely a problem that carriers need to address with updated firmware or that Apple needs to fix in an upcoming software update. It appears to be a problem in both iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2, and it's too soon yet to tell if iOS 14.3 is affected.

Are you having issues receiving some messages on ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro models? Let us know in the comments.

Related Roundups: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 12 (Buy Now), iPhone 12 Pro (Buy Now)
Top Rated Comments
Browz Avatar
Browz
1 hour ago at 01:00 pm
You mean you can be friends with people who don't have iPhones?!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ted Lasso Avatar
Ted Lasso
1 hour ago at 12:58 pm
I thought I was going mad when I was receiving messages but didn’t notice the notification on my Apple Watch. This is it.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
54 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Groundbreaking feature in iOS 15:

Fixed bugs from iOS 14
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gjm87 Avatar
gjm87
1 hour ago at 12:57 pm
Actually had this issue on my iphone 11 before. Co worker with an android phone I never get notications from. Same thing is happing on my Iphone 12 pro max today as well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applicious84 Avatar
applicious84
58 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
This makes the text delay on other iPhones a non-issue, at least when there's no text to reply to. I mean, get it together, Apple. These are like the most essential functions of a phone today. Make sure that your device can call, text, email, and take pictures before prioritizing ProRAW and emojis (though the new emojis are pretty awesome)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Desktop Bus (ADB) Avatar
Apple Desktop Bus (ADB)
55 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
See plenty of others saying they're experiencing this problem. Please, if you want it resolved as quickly as possible, take a minute to go report it. The more people that report it, the quicker it'll be resolved. This is no different than voting, don't assume someone else will do it so that you don't have to. The more people that report it, the quicker they'll act to fix it. They track these reports and the more they get the more they prioritize them. 100 reports will get a little attention, 1,000 is better, and 100,000 is going to make it clear that it's a big issue that needs to be resolved. With hundreds of millions of iPhones out there, even 100,000 reports isn't many when it comes to knowing an issue is very widespread.

Take 30 seconds and make the report. It'll make a difference if everyone does it.

https://www.apple.com/feedback/iphone.html
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Silicon M1 Chip in MacBook Air Outperforms High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 4:43 pm PST by
Apple introduced the first MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 Apple Silicon chips yesterday, and as of today, the first benchmark of the new chip appears to be showing up on the Geekbench site. The M1 chip, which belongs to a MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, features a single-core score of 1687 and a multi-core score of 7433. According to the benchmark, the M1 has a 3.2GHz base...
Read Full Article871 comments

Here's When You Can Download macOS Big Sur [Update: You Can Download it Now]

Thursday November 12, 2020 2:00 am PST by
Update: It's Out Now Apple has officially announced that macOS Big Sur is now available, although it is still rolling out so it may take a few minutes to show up on your Macs. Apple Releases macOS Big Sur With Fresh Design, Control Center, Safari Privacy Report, Messages Updates, Maps Overhaul and More macOS Big Sur Features: Everything New in Today's Release Apple's official public...
Read Full Article138 comments

macOS Big Sur Installation Failed: "An Error Occurred While Installing the Selected Updates"

Thursday November 12, 2020 1:18 pm PST by
Apple this morning released macOS Big Sur to the public, and since the software went live, it has had extremely long download times that have prevented many from being able to install it. Even those who have made progress through the download have run into problems where the software downloading process is suddenly interrupted and must be restarted. Others have reported being able to...
Read Full Article1288 comments

Apple Event Live Coverage: Apple Silicon Macs Announced! [Full Transcript of Event]

Tuesday November 10, 2020 9:00 am PST by
Apple's virtual "One More Thing" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut its first Mac models based on its own Apple Silicon chips. Rumors have indicated that the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the first models to make the transition, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a possibility. It's not clear whether we'll see any other...
Read Full Article1037 comments

Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

Tuesday November 10, 2020 1:06 pm PST by
Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the "One More Thing" event, but we've recapped all...
Read Full Article91 comments

Future Apple Silicon Macs Rumored to Include Redesigned 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro, 24-Inch iMac, and Smaller Mac Pro

Wednesday November 11, 2020 8:28 am PST by
Apple's transition away from Intel processors in Macs is officially underway with this week's introduction of new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini models with Apple's custom-designed M1 chip, and these three systems are just the beginning. Following its virtual event on Tuesday, Apple reiterated that the transition to Apple Silicon will take about two years to be completed....
Read Full Article257 comments

Photographer Austin Mann Shares iPhone 12 Pro Max Camera Review

Monday November 9, 2020 12:07 pm PST by
When it comes to testing the camera features in new iPhone models, photographer Austin Mann's detailed reviews are second to none. iPhone 12 Pro Max reviews went live this morning, and Mann's in-depth camera test is also now available. Mann's review a must-read review for anyone who is interested in the iPhone 12 Pro Max for its camera, because this is the first year in some time that Apple...
Read Full Article123 comments

Apple Ends Today's Mac Event With Return of Totally Jealous PC Guy

Tuesday November 10, 2020 12:36 pm PST by
Apple today hosted a virtual event to introduce its first three Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, promising up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster graphics, up to 15x faster machine learning capabilities, and up to 2x as long battery life. Humorously, the event ended with a brief appearance from John Hodgman, known as the PC guy in Apple's iconic "Get a Mac" ads from...
Read Full Article88 comments

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 Chips Have Same 8-Core CPUs, No Upgrades Available

Tuesday November 10, 2020 11:12 am PST by
The newly announced MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that Apple announced today are equipped with the same 8-core M1 chip that also offers an integrated GPU, with Apple offering no CPU upgrades. There is, however, a GPU upgrade available for the MacBook Air. By default, the MacBook Air ships with an M1 chip with a 7-core GPU, while the MacBook Pro has the same M1 chip with an 8-core GPU. ...
Read Full Article334 comments

Report: 'iPhone 13 Pro' Models to Feature Low-Power LPTO Display Technology

Tuesday November 10, 2020 2:45 am PST by
Apple will adopt OLED displays with low-power LPTO backplane technology for at least two iPhone models in 2021, according to Korean website The Elec. From the report: LG Display will expand the production rate of its organic light emitting diode (OLED) panel factory lines dedicated to Apple, TheElec has learned. LG Display is planning to put in low-temperature polycrystalline oxide...
Read Full Article86 comments