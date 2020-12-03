Deals: Amazon Discounting 256GB M1 MacBook Pro to $1,199.99 ($100 Off)

Amazon today has Apple's M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (256GB) for $1,199.99, down from $1,299.99. You'll see this price after a $50 coupon is automatically applied at the checkout screen.

Typically, the best sales on this notebook are for $50 off the original price, so today's sale is one of the best discounts we've seen since the new MacBook Pro models launched in November. Shoppers should note that delivery dates are already slipping to late December, so be sure to lock in this sale price today if you're interested.

Apple refreshed the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro models in November 2020, adding an Apple-designed "M1" Arm-based chip to replace the prior Intel chips. M1 chips bring significant speed and efficiency improvements.

