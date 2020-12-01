WhatsApp Update Adds Custom Wallpapers for Individual Chats, Sticker Search, and More

WhatsApp has released a major update to its iPhone app that brings unlimited custom wallpapers to individuals chats for the first time.



The new ability to set custom wallpapers for different chats is an effort to make it easier for users to distinguish and identify them in the blink of an eye. WhatsApp says there's no limit on the number of custom wallpapers users can assign to different chats.



"Your WhatsApp chats hold a special place in your life, which is why we're introducing custom chat wallpapers. Make your chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for your most important chats and favorite people, and you never need worry about sending the wrong message in the wrong chat ever again."

WhatsApp is also rolling out the current default "doodle" wallpaper in more colors, and significantly increasing the selection of wallpapers with more images of nature and architecture from around the world.

Notably, users can now also set a separate wallpaper which activates when their phone switches from light to dark mode.

In addition to the new wallpaper options, WhatsApp says it is making it easier to quickly search and find stickers with text or emoji and browse through common categories. The update includes new sticker packs, too, including The World Health Organization's "Together at Home" animated stickers.

WhatsApp Messenger is a free download for ‌iPhone‌ from the App Store [Direct Link].