Apple Cyber Monday 2020: Save on Mac Software, Apple Accessories, and More

by

Earlier today we shared the best deals you can find on Apple Products for Cyber Monday 2020, and now we're highlighting the best discounts from popular companies like Incase, Nomad, Tile, Woot, Sonos, Mophie, and many more. You can save on software as well today, thanks to our exclusive promo code at StackSocial, as well as a discount on Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac.

StackSocial is offering the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle for $42 with the code RUMORS40. This bundle includes Parallels Desktop Pro, Luminar 4, Gemini 2, PDFpenPro 12, Goose VPN, BusyCal 3, Movavi Screen Recorder 2021, uTalk, Edraw MindMaster, Dropzone 4 Pro, ForkLift 3, Art Text 4.

$28 OFF
StackSocial's Cyber Monday Mac Bundle

Outside of this bundle, StackSocial is holding a few sales today. You can get 20 percent off sitewide with the code CMSAVE20, 40 percent off apps and software with the code CMSAVE40, and 70 percent off online courses with the code CMSAVE70.

In other Mac software sales, you can get Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac for 20 percent off a new license or an upgrade. Parallels is running this sale for another two days, and if you're purchasing a new license you'll pay $63.99, down from $79.99.

Of course, there are also plenty of Apple-related accessory deals going on today. You can shop discounts for Brydge's iPad keyboards, Casetify iPhone cases, JBL Bluetooth speakers, Pad and Quill's leather cases, Tile's trackers, Mophie's wireless and portable chargers, and much more.

Cyber Monday Software and Accessory Sales

  • StackSocial - Get the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle for $42 with code RUMORS40
  • Belkin - Save up to 54 percent
  • Brydge - Save on iPad keyboards
  • Casetify - Get up to 20 percent off
  • Aura Frames - Save up to $40 on The Carver frame
  • eBay - Save up to 50 percent on certified refurbished products
  • Harber London - Buy two, get 20 percent off your entire order
  • Hyper - Get 30 percent off sitewide
  • Incase - Get up to 70 percent off sitewide
  • Incipio - Get up to 60 percent off sitewide
  • JBL - Get up to 70 percent off JBL speakers
  • Moment - Get up to 75 percent off
  • Nimble - Get 30 percent off sitewide
  • Nomad - Get 30 percent off select products
  • Otterbox - Get 25 percent off
  • Pad and Quill - Get 20 percent off sitewide
  • Parallels - Get 20 percent off Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac
  • Sonos - Save up to $100 on select products
  • Tile - Save on Tile Mate, Slim, and more
  • Woot - Save on previous generation iPads, MacBooks, and more
  • Zagg (Mophie) - Get up to 40 percent off sitewide

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Top Rated Comments

applicious84
applicious84
9 hours ago at 08:25 am
I used to think these deals were a big deal (sorry), but then, everything seems to be discounted all the time. I'm sure some of these are great, but it feels like something might just be an extra 5% off. Sometimes, it's easier to just buy stuff when you need it. Less wasteful and helpful to not buy stuff you don't need
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain Avatar
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
8 hours ago at 09:17 am
I wonder who's going to buy Parallels now that Fusion (non-Pro) is free. I've 'upgraded' from v11 to v12, and it works flawlessly on Big Sur.
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
9 hours ago at 08:30 am
Some good deals. Not with the uncarrier, but elsewhere.
BWhaler Avatar
BWhaler
8 hours ago at 09:38 am
Seriously, who would buy a Tile right now?
