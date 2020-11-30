Apple Cyber Monday 2020: Save on Mac Software, Apple Accessories, and More

Earlier today we shared the best deals you can find on Apple Products for Cyber Monday 2020, and now we're highlighting the best discounts from popular companies like Incase, Nomad, Tile, Woot, Sonos, Mophie, and many more. You can save on software as well today, thanks to our exclusive promo code at StackSocial, as well as a discount on Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

StackSocial is offering the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle for $42 with the code RUMORS40. This bundle includes Parallels Desktop Pro, Luminar 4, Gemini 2, PDFpenPro 12, Goose VPN, BusyCal 3, Movavi Screen Recorder 2021, uTalk, Edraw MindMaster, Dropzone 4 Pro, ForkLift 3, Art Text 4.

Outside of this bundle, StackSocial is holding a few sales today. You can get 20 percent off sitewide with the code CMSAVE20, 40 percent off apps and software with the code CMSAVE40, and 70 percent off online courses with the code CMSAVE70.

In other Mac software sales, you can get Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac for 20 percent off a new license or an upgrade. Parallels is running this sale for another two days, and if you're purchasing a new license you'll pay $63.99, down from $79.99.

Of course, there are also plenty of Apple-related accessory deals going on today. You can shop discounts for Brydge's iPad keyboards, Casetify iPhone cases, JBL Bluetooth speakers, Pad and Quill's leather cases, Tile's trackers, Mophie's wireless and portable chargers, and much more.



Cyber Monday Software and Accessory Sales

StackSocial - Get the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle for $42 with code RUMORS40

Belkin - Save up to 54 percent

Brydge - Save on iPad keyboards

Casetify - Get up to 20 percent off

Aura Frames - Save up to $40 on The Carver frame

eBay - Save up to 50 percent on certified refurbished products

Harber London - Buy two, get 20 percent off your entire order

Hyper - Get 30 percent off sitewide

Incase - Get up to 70 percent off sitewide

Incipio - Get up to 60 percent off sitewide

JBL - Get up to 70 percent off JBL speakers

Moment - Get up to 75 percent off

Nimble - Get 30 percent off sitewide

Nomad - Get 30 percent off select products

Otterbox - Get 25 percent off

Pad and Quill - Get 20 percent off sitewide

Parallels - Get 20 percent off Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac

Sonos - Save up to $100 on select products

Tile - Save on Tile Mate, Slim, and more

Woot - Save on previous generation iPads, MacBooks, and more

Zagg (Mophie) - Get up to 40 percent off sitewide

