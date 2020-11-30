Guides

2020 emoji feature
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

iOS14
All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

leatheriphone12case
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iphone size comparisons d
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides

Upcoming

black friday 2014 roundup menu
Apple Black Friday
November 27

Apple retailers offering big discounts on iPhones, Macs, iPads and more for Black Friday.

airpodstudioroundupicon
AirPods Studio
Early 2021?

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that are rumored to launch in early 2021 for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Cyber Monday 2020: Discounts on iPads, Macs, AirPods, and More

by

Today is Cyber Monday, a shopping event that sees many of the same deals from Black Friday bleed over into a new week, along with a few brand new offers on everything from Apple products to related accessories. In this post we'll highlight the best online discounts that you can find on Apple devices today.

General cyber monday 20 sale featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods

We're seeing a few Black Friday deals return on AirPods today, as well as a few lower discounts on certain models of Apple's Bluetooth headphones. The lowest available price on the cheapest AirPods model (with wired Charging Case) is still $109.99 at Amazon, which is a solid discount on this model.

AirPods Pro Lite Cool Mint Breeze
Amazon has also now discounted the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case to $139.98, down from $199.00, which is an all-time-low price. For the AirPods Pro, Walmart's price of $169.00 has now become available only if a store near you has stock since they're available for in-store purchase only. But B&H Photo's $199.99 sale price for online orders is a solid alternative.

Beats

The Powerbeats Pro sale from Black Friday has returned today, and you can get the wireless earphones for $159.95 at Amazon, down from $249.95 (as well as Best Buy and Target).

powerbeats pro jun 2020 feature2

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6 deals aren't quite reaching Black Friday levels, but you can still save with a few solid offers at Amazon. The standout among the Cyber Monday deals is the 44mm GPS Series 6 model at $379.99 (after an automatic discount is applied at checkout), which is just about $20 off from the lowest-ever price. For Apple Watch SE, you'll find the best sales at Target.

applewatchseroundup

Series 6

SE

iPad mini 5

Best Buy has introduced a new lowest-ever price on Apple's iPad mini 5 today, marking the 64GB Wi-Fi model down to $299.99 from $399.00. That $100 sale is available in all three colors of the iPad mini 5, and you can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $449.99, down from $549.00.

iPad Pro

The best iPad Pro discounts on Cyber Monday this year can be found at a few retailers, including Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy. Sales offer up to $100 off select models, with prices as low as $729.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad pro top feature
If you're shopping for accessories, it's also worth checking out Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is on sale for $120.00, down from $199.00. This is $1 off from the lowest price we've ever seen for this accessory.

11-inch

  • Wi-Fi 128GB - $749.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($50 off
  • Wi-Fi 256GB - $829.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($70 off)
  • Wi-Fi 512GB - $949.99 at Amazon ($150 off at checkout, lowest price)
  • Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,199.00 at B&H Photo ($100 off
  • Cellular 128GB - $879.00 at B&H Photo ($70 off, lowest price)

  • Cellular 256GB - $999.00 at Amazon ($50 off)
  • Cellular 512GB - $1,199.00 at B&H Photo ($50 off)
  • Cellular 1TB - $1,349.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

12.9-inch

  • Wi-Fi 128GB - $899.99 at Amazon ($100 off at checkout, lowest price)
  • Wi-Fi 256GB - $999.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($100 off)
  • Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,149.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($150 off, lowest price)
  • Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,399.00 at Amazon ($100 off, lowest price)
  • Cellular 128GB - $1,099.00 at Amazon ($50 off)
  • Cellular 256GB - $1,149.00 at Amazon / B&H Photo ($100 off, lowest price)
  • Cellular 512GB - $1,349.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

  • Cellular 1TB - $1,549.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

iPad Air

Deals on the new 2020 iPad Air are a bit rarer this Cyber Monday, but you can find a few smaller discounts at B&H Photo today. For all models, stock is fluctuating due to demand, but you can still lock in these prices today before the sales expires.

ipad air arrive feature

  • Wi-Fi 64GB - $569.00 at B&H Photo ($30 off)

  • Cellular 64GB - $689.00 at B&H Photo ($40 off)
  • Cellular 256GB - $849.00 at B&H Photo ($30 off)

M1 Macs

The newest Macs come with Apple's M1 chip, and we're already tracking a few discounts across the latest Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

apple m1 macs trio feature

Mac mini

  • 256GB - $639 from B&H ("Coming Soon") or $669.99 from Amazon (up to $60 off)
  • 512GB - $829 from B&H ("Coming Soon") or $895.00 from Amazon (up to $70 off)

MacBook Air

  • 256GB - $899 from B&H ($100 off)
  • 512GB - $1,139.00 from B&H ($100 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro

  • 256GB M1 MacBook Pro - $1,149.99 from Simply Mac, $1,199.00 from B&H ($50-$150 off)
  • 512GB - $1,349.99 from Simply Mac, $1,399.00 from B&H ($50-$150 off)

Intel Macs

There are some discounts on older Intel Mac models which are worth checking out for those looking for an iMac, 16-inch MacBook Pro, or Intel version of the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. But, make sure you really need one. We don't generally recommend buying an Intel Mac right now.

27inch iMac update feature

Early 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro

  • 1.4GHz 256GB/8GB MacBook Pro - $1,099.00 at B&H ($200 off)
  • 1.4GHz 512GB/8GB MacBook Pro - $1,279.00 at B&H($220 off)
  • 2.0GHz 1TB/16GB MacBook Pro - $1,769.00 at B&H ($230 off)

Late 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro

  • 2.6GHz 512GB/16GB MacBook Pro - $2,099.00 at B&H ($250 off)
  • 2.3GHz 1TB/16GB MacBook Pro - $2,399.00 at Amazon / B&H ($400 off)

2018 Mac mini

  • 3.0GHz 512GB/8GB Mac mini - $1,049.00 at Tiger Direct($50 off)
  • 3.6GHz 256GB/8GB Mac mini - $769.99 from Amazon ($30 off)

Mid 2017/Early 2019/Mid 2020 21.5-inch iMac

  • 2.3GHz 1TB (Fusion)/8GB 2017 iMac - $999.93 at Amazon ($99 off)
  • 3.0GHz 1TB (Fusion)/8GB 2019 iMac - $1,429.00 at Tiger Direct ($70 off)

Early 2019/Mid 2020 27-inch iMac

  • 3.7GHz 2TB (Fusion)/8GB 2019 iMac - $2,209.00 at Tiger Direct ($90 off)
  • 3.1GHz 256GB/8GB iMac - $1,699.00 at B&H ($100 off)
  • 3.3GHz 512GB/8GB iMac - $1,899.00 at B&H ($100 off)
  • 3.8GHz 512GB/8GB iMac - $2,199.00 at B&H / Adorama ($100 off)

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Top Stories

windows 10

Developer Successfully Virtualizes Windows for Arm on M1 Mac

Friday November 27, 2020 7:16 am PST by
Developer Alexander Graf has successfully virtualized the Arm version of Windows on an M1 Mac, proving that the M1 chip is capable of running Microsoft's operating system (via The 8-Bit). Currently, Macs with the M1 chip do not support Windows and there is no Boot Camp feature as there is on Intel Macs, but support for Windows is a feature that many users would like to see. Using the...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPhone black friday 20 sale feature

Apple Black Friday 2020: Best iPhone Deals

Friday November 27, 2020 12:56 pm PST by
Black Friday is halfway done, but there are still a few deals to shop for on iPhones at carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile/Sprint. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. AT&T Starting with AT&T, you'll find up to $700 off any iPhone 12 when...
Read Full Article17 comments
AirPods Pro black friday 20 sale feature 2

Black Friday 2020: AirPods Pro Reach Lowest Price Ever [Updated]

Wednesday November 25, 2020 3:22 pm PST by
Black Friday has kicked off this week, and one of the first major sales for the AirPods Pro is available right now on Walmart. You can find this deal below, along with a few other solid discounts on the regular AirPods. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site...
Read Full Article50 comments
Apple Watc black friday 20 sale feature

Apple Black Friday 2020: Best Apple Watch Deals [Updated]

Wednesday November 25, 2020 4:01 pm PST by
Black Friday sales have begun on a variety of products, including the Apple Watch. There are quite a few deals across the Apple Watch lineup this year, including one of the lowest price we've ever seen the Apple Watch Series 3. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the...
Read Full Article26 comments
iphone trade in store

UK Environmental Committee Says Apple Contributing to 'Throwaway Culture' of 'Short-Lived Products'

Thursday November 26, 2020 7:07 am PST by
Technology companies like Apple are contributing to e-waste by making their products difficult to repair, and charging expensive repair fees, according to a lengthy report published today by the UK Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee. "We were told that Apple glues and solders parts together on their laptops, which makes repairing them very difficult," the Committee wrote in a summary ...
Read Full Article239 comments
MacBooks black friday

Apple Black Friday 2020: Best Mac and MacBook Deals

Thursday November 26, 2020 8:29 pm PST by
For Black Friday 2020, many retailers have solid deals on a variety of Macs. Apple's new M1 Macs are ones everyone wants right now, but because they're so new, deals on them are fairly sparse, although we are seeing some modest discounts. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Read Full Article
Top Stories 38 Feature

Top Stories: Black Friday Deals, Redesigned MacBooks, Hands-On With Apple's M1 Macs

Saturday November 28, 2020 6:00 am PST by
With Apple's holiday hardware lineup seemingly all set, attention this week turned to the shopping end of things with Apple and other retailers rolling out their Black Friday deals. That wasn't the only news this week, however, as we've continued to learn more about Apple's new M1-based Macs and we've even heard some fresh rumors about redesigned Mac notebooks coming next year, so read on...
Read Full Article15 comments
General black friday 20 sale feature 2

Apple Black Friday 2020: Our Top Picks

Friday November 27, 2020 6:16 am PST by
Black Friday shopping has officially kicked off across the United States, and we've been collecting the best deals for Apple's iPads, Macs, AirPods, the HomePod, Apple Watch, and more in separate articles. In order to further streamline your Black Friday shopping this year, we've put together this quick list of our top picks of the overall best Apple-related bargains happening today. Note:...
Read Full Article47 comments
mac mini macbook pro macbook air

Apple M1 Hands-On Comparison: MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro vs. Mac Mini

Monday November 23, 2020 3:40 pm PST by
Apple's M1 Macs are out in the wild now, but ahead of the holidays, you might still be trying to figure out which one to pick up, either for yourself or as a gift for someone else. We've got all three of the new Macs available, so we thought we'd give MacRumors readers a hands-on overview of each machine in our latest YouTube video. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article139 comments
General black friday 20 sale feature

Thanksgiving Day Deals Still Available on AirPods, M1 Macs, Apple Watch Series 6, iPads

Thursday November 26, 2020 10:21 am PST by
Black Friday deals seem to start earlier and earlier every year, so there were already a wide variety of discounts available for Apple products on Thanksgiving Day. Many of the deals remain available even after Thanksgiving, but act fast, as inventory quickly fluctuates. Thanksgiving Day Deals on Apple Products — Still Available:AirPods with a wireless charging case remain available for...
Read Full Article26 comments