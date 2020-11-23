Guides

2020 emoji feature
All New iOS 14.2 Emoji

iOS 14.2 comes with a bunch of new emoji.

iOS14
All of iOS 14.2's New Features

Here's a list of all the new features in iOS 14.2.

leatheriphone12case
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iphone size comparisons d
iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12
How to Measure Height with iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
See more guides

Upcoming

black friday 2014 roundup menu
Apple Black Friday
November 27

Apple retailers offering big discounts on iPhones, Macs, iPads and more for Black Friday.

airpodstudioroundupicon
AirPods Studio
Early 2021?

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that are rumored to launch in early 2021 for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

Apple Glasses
iPhone 13
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Black Friday Spotlight: Target Begins Week-Long Sale With Deals on iPhone 12, Powerbeats Pro, and More

by

We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 27.

Target November Deals 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Similar to Walmart, Target has been holding quite a few pre-Black Friday sales throughout November. Thanks to the release of its Black Friday circular recently, now we have a clear picture of all the deals you'll see if you choose to shop Target on Black Friday.

Target's Black Friday Schedule

Like other stores, Target's event is more of a week of sales rather than just one day. The retailer kicked things off on Sunday, November 22, and deals will come in and out all the way through Saturday, November 28. This means that essentially all of the deals listed in this post are already live.

  • Sunday, November 22 - Online sales begin
  • Thursday, November 26 - Stores closed, online sales continue
  • Friday, November 27 - Specific opening hours vary by location

Covid-19 Safety Efforts: Last month, Target initiated a number of new safety measures in preparation for holiday shopping. You can expect the usual ordinances when shopping at Target this season: you'll need to wear a face mask in any Target store, and if you don't want to enter the store you can opt to use the "Drive Up" grocery drop-off service.

Additionally, guests can take advantage of contactless self-checkout thanks to the Wallet feature in the Target app, and the retailer is even rolling out "MyCheckout" devices to let team members help guests check out anywhere in the store and avoid lines.

If you're preparing a big Target shopping trip, you can visit Target.com/line to see if there's a line outside your local store. If there is, you can reserve a spot in the line without needing to physically be there. When it's your turn to enter the store, Target sends out a text to your phone and you can start shopping.

Target Black Friday - Deals live now

Target has a few deals that are overlapping with other retailers, including discounts on the Nintendo Switch, Amazon's line of Fire TV devices, and a few Beats headphones. In terms of Apple sales, Target's ad is a bit anemic, but we are seeing offers on iPhone 12 models and Beats headphones. This includes a low price on the Powerbeats Pro at $159.99.

If you're shopping for AirPods, you'll be better heading to Walmart for AirPods Pro (beginning November 25) or Amazon for regular AirPods.

iPhone

Target is offering up to $250 in bill credits on the latest iPhones when you port in a line to AT&T and purchase the smartphone on an AT&T installment plan. This is only available for in-store pickup through November 28.

Additionally, you can get up to $700 off select Apple products when trading in and adding a new line or upgrading an existing line on an eligible smartphone plan. This offer is also only available in Target stores and not online.

New iPhones eligible for these offers include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini. Older iPhone models, like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, have other offers including a $300 Target gift card with qualified activation.

Audio

TVs

Smart Home

Video Games

Like all of the other major retailers, Target is offering the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99. You can also shop for some deals on Switch games, including Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, and more for $39.99.

Target November Deals 2
Other video game discounts include $29.99 games like The Last of Us Part 2, Just Dance 2021, Borderlands: Legendary Collection, Persona 5 Royal, and more. Other $39.99 games include Splatoon 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Watch Dogs: Legion, Crash Bandicoot 4, Yoshi's Crafted World, Mario Tennis Aces, and more.

Target also has discounts on Nintendo Switch Online memberships, including a 12-month family membership down to $19.99 from $34.99. For Microsoft, you can get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months) for $29.99, down from $44.99.

Miscellaneous

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals Roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week, and our Black Friday Roundup for all of the latest offers happening this week.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
Tag: Target

Top Stories

0 Deals Hero

Black Friday 2020: Best Apple Deals to Plan For

Saturday November 21, 2020 10:00 am PST by
In the lead-up to Black Friday next week, we've been putting a spotlight on the best deals coming from various retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. In an effort to further prepare our readers for the best Black Friday deals, we're breaking down what we think should be on your radar for Black Friday in 2020. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article59 comments
m1 mac mini vignette

Apple Lists M1-Based Mac Mini Logic Boards With 10 Gigabit Ethernet in Internal Parts Ordering System

Friday November 20, 2020 9:32 am PST by
While the new Mac mini with the M1 chip is only available with Gigabit Ethernet, Apple has listed multiple M1-based Mac mini logic boards with 10 Gigabit Ethernet in an internal parts list for Apple Authorized Service Providers. For every Mac mini logic board with Gigabit Ethernet in the parts list, obtained by MacRumors, there is a corresponding logic board with 10 Gigabit Ethernet:...
Read Full Article112 comments
new m1 chip

Craig Federighi: Native Windows on M1 Macs is 'Really up to Microsoft'

Friday November 20, 2020 11:57 am PST by
Following the release of the M1 Macs Apple executives have been doing interviews with a range of publications, and today, Ars Technica published another interview with software engineering chief Craig Federighi, hardware technologies lead Johny Srouji, and marketing VP Greg Joswiak. Much of the interview focuses on topics that the three have already covered in prior discussions, but there is ...
Read Full Article262 comments
14

Apple Releases iOS 14.2.1 With Fix for Text Message Bug and iPhone 12 Mini Lock Screen Issues

Thursday November 19, 2020 10:16 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 14.2.1, a bug fix update that comes two weeks after the launch of iOS 14.2 and is available for Apple's new iPhone 12 models. The iOS 14.2.1 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, iOS...
Read Full Article156 comments
Walmart November Deals Hero

Black Friday Spotlight: Walmart Will Have AirPods Pro Down to Lowest Price of $169, and More Apple Deals

Thursday November 19, 2020 8:05 am PST by
We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 27. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Next ...
Read Full Article14 comments
apple leather sleeve

Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Models Now Available From Apple

Friday November 20, 2020 12:16 pm PST by
Apple today began selling the Leather Sleeve for the new iPhone 12 models, with the accessory having first been announced alongside the updated iPhones in October. Priced at $129, the Leather Sleeve is not a case and is designed to be removed when the iPhone is in use. It features a cutout at the front that displays the time, and it comes with a matching leather strap. According to Apple, it ...
Read Full Article186 comments
iOS14AntitrackFacebookSadfeature

Apple Confirms Commitment to App Tracking Transparency in Letter Condemning Facebook's Data Collection [Updated]

Thursday November 19, 2020 11:58 am PST by
Apple in iOS 14 is planning to introduce a new App Tracking Transparency feature that will let users know when companies want to track them across apps and website. Following outcry from developers like Facebook and ad networks unprepared for the change, Apple delayed the implementation of the anti-tracking functionality until early 2021. Eight civil society organizations recently sent a...
Read Full Article126 comments
maxresdefault

CrossOver Allows x86 Windows Apps to Run on Apple M1 Macs

Wednesday November 18, 2020 6:07 pm PST by
Codeweavers posted a blog post and video tonight showing off CrossOver running on an Apple M1 MacBook Air. This video shows Team Fortress 2 running on a new M1 MacBook Air: CrossOver is software (based on Wine Project) that runs Microsoft Windows apps on the Mac by translating Windows APIs into their Mac equivalents. The Codeweavers team was able to run the current version of CrossOver on...
Read Full Article206 comments
macbookpro13large

Apple Offers Instructions on What to Do if macOS Big Sur Causes Installation Errors on 2013 and 2014 MacBook Pro

Thursday November 19, 2020 6:12 pm PST by
Following the release of macOS Big Sur last week, a number of 2013 and 2014 MacBook Pro owners found that the update bricked their machines. Affected users saw their Macs get stuck displaying a black screen after attempting to install the new software. Apple has now addressed this issue in a new support document that provides instructions on what to do if macOS Big Sur can't be installed on...
Read Full Article87 comments
128gb m1 macbook air education cropped

$799 M1 MacBook Air With 128GB Storage for Education Institutions Spotted Online

Friday November 20, 2020 5:15 am PST by
A new configuration of the M1 MacBook Air with 128GB of storage and a lower $799 price has today been spotted on Apple's U.S. Education Institution Hardware and Software Price List. The M1 MacBook Air is only available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage. There is currently no 128GB configuration on the Apple Store. However, Reddit user "u/dduci97" noticed that Apple has listed...
Read Full Article76 comments