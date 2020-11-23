Black Friday Spotlight: Target Begins Week-Long Sale With Deals on iPhone 12, Powerbeats Pro, and More

We've been tracking early Black Friday deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, and in an effort to prepare our readers for the big shopping event we're highlighting sales store-by-store in the lead-up to November 27.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Similar to Walmart, Target has been holding quite a few pre-Black Friday sales throughout November. Thanks to the release of its Black Friday circular recently, now we have a clear picture of all the deals you'll see if you choose to shop Target on Black Friday.



Target's Black Friday Schedule

Like other stores, Target's event is more of a week of sales rather than just one day. The retailer kicked things off on Sunday, November 22, and deals will come in and out all the way through Saturday, November 28. This means that essentially all of the deals listed in this post are already live.



Sunday, November 22 - Online sales begin

Thursday, November 26 - Stores closed, online sales continue

Friday, November 27 - Specific opening hours vary by location

Covid-19 Safety Efforts: Last month, Target initiated a number of new safety measures in preparation for holiday shopping. You can expect the usual ordinances when shopping at Target this season: you'll need to wear a face mask in any Target store, and if you don't want to enter the store you can opt to use the "Drive Up" grocery drop-off service.

Additionally, guests can take advantage of contactless self-checkout thanks to the Wallet feature in the Target app, and the retailer is even rolling out "MyCheckout" devices to let team members help guests check out anywhere in the store and avoid lines.

If you're preparing a big Target shopping trip, you can visit Target.com/line to see if there's a line outside your local store. If there is, you can reserve a spot in the line without needing to physically be there. When it's your turn to enter the store, Target sends out a text to your phone and you can start shopping.



Target Black Friday - Deals live now

Target has a few deals that are overlapping with other retailers, including discounts on the Nintendo Switch, Amazon's line of Fire TV devices, and a few Beats headphones. In terms of Apple sales, Target's ad is a bit anemic, but we are seeing offers on iPhone 12 models and Beats headphones. This includes a low price on the Powerbeats Pro at $159.99.

If you're shopping for AirPods, you'll be better heading to Walmart for AirPods Pro (beginning November 25) or Amazon for regular AirPods.



iPhone

Target is offering up to $250 in bill credits on the latest iPhones when you port in a line to AT&T and purchase the smartphone on an AT&T installment plan. This is only available for in-store pickup through November 28.

Additionally, you can get up to $700 off select Apple products when trading in and adding a new line or upgrading an existing line on an eligible smartphone plan. This offer is also only available in Target stores and not online.

New iPhones eligible for these offers include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini. Older iPhone models, like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, have other offers including a $300 Target gift card with qualified activation.



Audio

TVs

Smart Home

Video Games

Like all of the other major retailers, Target is offering the Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99. You can also shop for some deals on Switch games, including Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, and more for $39.99.



Other video game discounts include $29.99 games like The Last of Us Part 2, Just Dance 2021, Borderlands: Legendary Collection, Persona 5 Royal, and more. Other $39.99 games include Splatoon 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Watch Dogs: Legion, Crash Bandicoot 4, Yoshi's Crafted World, Mario Tennis Aces, and more.

Target also has discounts on Nintendo Switch Online memberships, including a 12-month family membership down to $19.99 from $34.99. For Microsoft, you can get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months) for $29.99, down from $44.99.



Miscellaneous

