MacRumors Giveaway: Win 30W and 65W USB-C Power Adapters From RAVPower

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with RAVPower to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a set of power adapters that are perfect for Apple's newest iPhones that don't come with chargers and Apple's latest M1 Macs.



RAVPower makes a whole range of charger and power bank options, and this ‌giveaway‌ includes the 30W USB-C charger and the 65W 4-port USB-C charging station.

Priced at $28.99, RAVPower's 30W power adapter has a USB-C port and a USB-A port for charging multiple devices at once. It provides the 20W power needed for Apple's MagSafe Charger, so with this power adapter, Apple's charger will charge iPhone 12 models at the full 15W.



With a USB-C to Lightning cable, it can also fast charge any compatible iPhone to 50 percent within 30 minutes, while also leaving 10W available for the USB-A port. The 30W charger is also compatible with Apple's iPads and is able to charge them at full speeds, plus it works with Android devices, the Nintendo Switch, and more. The prongs fold down so the charger can be tucked away in a backpack or bag for travel.



While the 30W charger is ideal for the ‌iPhone‌ and the iPad, RAVPower's 65W charger works with all Apple devices, including the new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air.



Available for $42.49, the 65W charger features two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, with the ability to charge a MacBook at 45W and an iPad Pro at 18W simultaneously. With no other devices connected, it can charge at the full 65W.



The 65W charger uses GaN technology to keep the size compact, and it measures in at three inches by 1.6 inches. It's compatible with all of Apple's devices, from Macs to iPhones, plus it works with all other USB-C devices. Both chargers have safety protections to keep devices safe from over-voltage, overheating, and short circuiting.



We have seven charger sets to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (November 20) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 27. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 27 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

For those who don't win, RAVPower is offering a discount on the 65W charger that drops the price down to $34.99. Just use the promo code macrumors136 when checking out to get the deal.