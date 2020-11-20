Astropad and Luna Display Updated With M1 Mac Support

Astropad today announced that its Luna Display and Astropad software have been updated with support for Apple's new M1 Macs.



Luna Display is an adapter that allows a Mac or an iPad to be used as a secondary display for a main Mac, while Astropad is software that lets an ‌iPad‌ be used as a secondary display or drawing tablet for a Mac.

The software updates allow Astropad and Luna Display to run faster on M1 Macs with lower encoding times.

Here in the Astropad labs, we're working on adding Apple Silicon support to our products and the results are phenomenal! Check out this video of Luna Display running on the M1 MacBook Air streaming in Mac to Mac mode, it's like butter! pic.twitter.com/67i4uTgWQr — 🚀 Astropad (@Astropad) November 17, 2020

Astropad's newest software update includes native support for the M1 Macs, and it is available in Astropad Studio 3.6, Astropad Standard 3.6, and Luna Display 4.4.

The software can be downloaded from the Astropad website, but those who already run those apps should see the updates automatically.