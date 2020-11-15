Apple Shares New 'Everyday Experiments' Shot on iPhone 12 Video

Apple today shared a new shot on iPhone video called "Everyday Experiments," which is designed to show off the photographic capabilities of the iPhone 12.

The video showcases water-filled balloons, liquid moving around, popsicles freezing, and more, before going into a tutorial on how to make "beautiful images with stuff you can find around the house."

Apple's tutorial teaches customers how to use water balloons and slo-mo to make slow motion animations and how to make psychedelic liquid formations using oil, water, and food coloring. There's also a tutorial on using glow sticks for night time shots.

‌iPhone 12‌ features showcase camera features that include slo-mo, Dolby Vision HDR recording, and Night Mode Time-Lapse, plus it highlights editing video in iMovie.

Apple has done several of these "Experiments" videos that take advantage of ‌iPhone‌ cameras in unique situations to get interesting photos, but this is the first that's included a tutorial for people to recreate the effects at home.