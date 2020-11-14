Apple Begins Issuing Monthly Credits to Apple TV+ Subscribers Through January

Apple TV+ subscribers who have paid for an annual or monthly plan have begun receiving emails from Apple letting them know that they'll be credited $4.99 for each month subscribed through January 2021. The amount varies based on ‌Apple TV‌+ pricing in other countries, including $5.99 per month in Canada and $7.99 per month in Australia.



The credit will be applied to a subscriber's Apple ID and can be used for games, movies, and other Apple services. Apple says the credits are being provided as means of thanking users for subscribing to the service.