Heart Analyzer App Gains Blood Oxygen Complication for Apple Watch Series 6

Heart Analyzer today reached version 8.3, bringing some notable improvements to the popular heart health app including new complications and customizations.



Top of the list for Apple Watch Series 6 owners will be the new Blood Oxygen Saturation complication, which lets you track the SPO2 metric over the past week with a glance of your watch face.

There's also a new complication that shows the chart for today and yesterday's heart rate, and a new toggle in workouts that lets you view heart rate zones by percentages or time in zone.

Meanwhile, on the iPhone app, a new custom scaling feature lets you fix the minimum and maximum values on heart rate day charts for better day-to-day comparisons.

Following version 8's big update earlier this year, the developer has also introduced a new heart rate chart complication, ECG comparisons on the ‌iPhone‌ app, and iOS 14 widgets.



The app never transmits any data from the users ‌‌iPhone‌‌, and there are no third party analytics and no ads. Heart Analyzer is a free download for ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ on the App Store, and users who wish to support development can unlock small options via in-app purchases. [Direct Link]