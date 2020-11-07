Apple Launches 'iPhone 12 Studio' for Mixing and Matching MagSafe Cases and Wallets
Apple today launched a new iPhone 12 Studio page, accessible on mobile devices like the iPhone and iPad. The page allows you to customize iPhone 12 models with various MagSafe cases and wallets to see how the color combinations look.
The feature is similar to the Apple Watch Studio that allows customers to mix and match various Apple Watch casings and bands.
